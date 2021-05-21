TRENDING local news happened around Saratoga

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Don't Forget your tool box for this. Steps from Willow Glen, the proposed Google Campus, San Pedro Square, and new Walmart neighborhood market and shops. This downtown San Jose Single Family home offers a paragon of opportunity to rebuild your dream home to its former glory and even potentially construct a 2 story duplex since it has R2 zoning. This future show stopper has unobstructed views of the city Skyline with a large enough backyard to potentially build an ADU, as an added bonus enjoy the proximity to the Virginia St entrance to the famous Guadalupe River Trail that extends 9 miles through to the heart of the city and walking distance to the Light Rail platform . Stunning Downtown San Jose Condo In Move In Condition! Near San Pedro Square and other popular venues, this modern, end-unit condo sits in small, quiet complex & courtyard. Wonderfully maintained, it's appealing features incld. super low HOA dues, attached one car gar, & additional parkng. Go up a set of stairs to the condo's open floorplan with light and bright living room, sliding windows and glass door opens to a spacious balcony patio. Fresh paint, warm wood floors brighten the space, modern features include AC, stainless steel appliances, dbl sinks in the bathroom, & large laundry room w/washr/dryr/storage. Well-appointed kitchen, generously-sized bedrooms, all of your needs and desires will be covered. Beautiful granite counters, breakfast bar & retreat to the owners suite with access to a walk-in closet & large ensuite. Near San Pedro Square and other popular venues, this modern, end-unit condo sits in small, quiet complex & courtyard. Wonderfully maintained, it's appealing features incld. super low HOA dues, attached one car gar, & additional parkng. Go up a set of stairs to the condo's open floorplan with light and bright living room, sliding windows and glass door opens to a spacious balcony patio. Fresh paint, warm wood floors brighten the space, modern features include AC, stainless steel appliances, dbl sinks in the bathroom, & large laundry room w/washr/dryr/storage. Well-appointed kitchen, generously-sized bedrooms, all of your needs and desires will be covered. Beautiful granite counters, breakfast bar & retreat to the owners suite with access to a walk-in closet & large ensuite. Exceptional location,easy access to VTA Light Rail, Caltrain, or nearby freeways, SAP center, Rose Garden, SJSU, SCU, & future Google transit village! Spacious Beautifully Remodeled Cupertino Townhome in highly desired North Point Community. One of the best location in the complex! Exceptional split level open floor plan with vaulted ceiling. Gorgeously upgraded unit offers a gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and quartz countertops. Both bathrooms were upgraded with modern taste. Recessed lighting throughout, french oak engineered wood flooring, double paned doors and window. Spacious storage in the washer & dryer room. Master suite with private balcony with double paned door. Community offers swimming pool, tennis court, newly updated fitness center and more. Cupertino schools- L,P Collins Elementary, Cupertino Middle, Fremont High. Walking distance to both Apple Park and Apple Infinite Loop campuses. Easy access to freeways- 280, 85 to 101, minutes to Google and Facebook. Great amenities and walking distance to Safeway and shopping. This Cheerful & completely remodeled single story home in coveted Waverly Park neighborhood will charm you right from the sidewalk. The well manicured front lawn & formal entry will welcome you to a well appointed & conventional floor plan w/ hardwood floors & natural lighting throughout. Enjoy cooking in the large eat-in kitchen w/ Shaker style cabinets, quartz counters, stainless appliances, chef island w/ breakfast bar & designer pendant lighting. Relax in the Inviting living room w/ brick surround fireplace & a large picture window that overlooks the parklike backyard. Gather in the separate family room w/ sliding doors to a newly landscaped backyard w/ pavered patio, fountain & lush lawn garden, ideal for outdoor entertaining. Generous size bedrooms w/ ample closet space. Hall bathroom w/ double vanity & tile floors. Attached garage w/ additional storage space & paver driveway. Complete w/ Double pane windows, Central air conditioning & prime location on a quiet & friendly street.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Royce H. Cablayan, Sereno at 650-947-2900