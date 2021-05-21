newsbreak-logo
Saratoga, CA

TRENDING local news happened around Saratoga

The Saratoga Post
The Saratoga Post
 4 days ago
News never sleeps! Look no further for hyperlocal news and what is happening in your city.

San Jose / abc7news.com

Unmasked customer spits at restaurant workers in San Jose

Unmasked customer spits at restaurant workers in San Jose

"You just have to be plainly disrespectful to spit at someone for asking you to follow simple rules." San Jose police are looking to identify a woman who was caught on video spitting at restaurant workers after being asked to put on a mask. Read more

Santa Clara County / kion546.com

Governor Newsom to sign affordable housing legislation

Governor Newsom to sign affordable housing legislation

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Gov. Gavin Newsom is in Santa Clara County Thursday to sign legislation expected to fast-track housing and economic development projects. Newsom's office said the legislation will expedite the housing and developments, create jobs and boost the state's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. He will... Read more

San Jose / nbcbayarea.com

Woman Spits on San Jose Restaurant Employee After Refusing to Wear Mask

Woman Spits on San Jose Restaurant Employee After Refusing to Wear Mask

The mask debate is reaching new peaks again, as California decides to wait until June 15 to lift the state mask mandate. A South Bay restaurant had to deal with an unruly customer who refused to wear a mask and spit at workers. The incident happened Tuesday at Umai Savory... Read more

We are to make life a little easier. At Newsbreak, we remind you of hyperlocal news.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

The Saratoga Post

The Saratoga Post

Saratoga, CA
ABOUT

With The Saratoga Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Saratoga, CA
The Saratoga Post

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(SARATOGA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Saratoga. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Saratoga, CA
The Saratoga Post

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Saratoga

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Saratoga: 1. Consultative Virtual Sales Representative - Warm Leads and Leadership; 2. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+; 3. Mobile Mechanic - Flexible Shifts; 4. General Services Specialist, Samsung; 5. Shipping/Receiving; 6. Administrative Assistant I - EOPS; 7. Email/Ticketing Member Success Reps Needed!!; 8. Make up to $22/hour - Deliver with DoorDash; 9. Sales Representative - Print Sales - Work from home or office; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Excellent Benefits;
Saratoga, CA
The Saratoga Post

This is the cheapest gas in Saratoga right now

(SARATOGA, CA) According to Saratoga gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.56 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.51 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.07 at 76 at 21530 Stevens Creek Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Saratoga, CA
The Saratoga Post

Job alert: These Saratoga jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Saratoga: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Recruiter; 3. Diesel Mechanic - Experience; 4. Sr Administrative Business Partner, Ad Sales; 5. Sales Account Executive; 6. Operator/Mechanic; 7. Make up to $22/hour - Deliver with DoorDash; 8. Packaging Assembler; 9. Security Guard - Full Time!; 10. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Earn Up to $1,700/Week;
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California Staterismedia.com

Regional Spotlight: Robust Spring Home-Buying Season in California

Heated market conditions and a shortage of homes for sale continued to put upward pressure on home prices in California, driving the state’s median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time ever in April, as home sales soared from last year’s pandemic-level lows, the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) recently said.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Saratoga, CAMercury News

Saratoga community briefs for the week of May 21

As part of its current lecture series, the Saratoga Historical Foundation has invited Craig Harwood, author of “Quest for Flight: John J. Montgomery and the Dawn of Aviation in the West,” to give a free presentation on May 24 at 7 p.m. Harwood’s presentation is co-sponsored by the California Pioneers...
Saratoga, CA
The Saratoga Post

Take a look at these homes on the market in Saratoga

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Don't Forget your tool box for this. Steps from Willow Glen, the proposed Google Campus, San Pedro Square, and new Walmart neighborhood market and shops. This downtown San Jose Single Family home offers a paragon of opportunity to rebuild your dream home to its former glory and even potentially construct a 2 story duplex since it has R2 zoning. This future show stopper has unobstructed views of the city Skyline with a large enough backyard to potentially build an ADU, as an added bonus enjoy the proximity to the Virginia St entrance to the famous Guadalupe River Trail that extends 9 miles through to the heart of the city and walking distance to the Light Rail platform .<p><strong>For open house information, contact Awne Elrabadi, eXp Realty of California Inc. at 888-584-9427ex119</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzUwODglMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Stunning Downtown San Jose Condo In Move In Condition! Near San Pedro Square and other popular venues, this modern, end-unit condo sits in small, quiet complex & courtyard. Wonderfully maintained, it's appealing features incld. super low HOA dues, attached one car gar, & additional parkng. Go up a set of stairs to the condo's open floorplan with light and bright living room, sliding windows and glass door opens to a spacious balcony patio. Fresh paint, warm wood floors brighten the space, modern features include AC, stainless steel appliances, dbl sinks in the bathroom, & large laundry room w/washr/dryr/storage. Well-appointed kitchen, generously-sized bedrooms, all of your needs and desires will be covered. Beautiful granite counters, breakfast bar & retreat to the owners suite with access to a walk-in closet & large ensuite. Exceptional location,easy access to VTA Light Rail, Caltrain, or nearby freeways, SAP center, Rose Garden, SJSU, SCU, & future Google transit village!<p><strong>For open house information, contact James Endo, KW Bay Area Estates at 408-560-9000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzMwOTAlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Spacious Beautifully Remodeled Cupertino Townhome in highly desired North Point Community. One of the best location in the complex! Exceptional split level open floor plan with vaulted ceiling. Gorgeously upgraded unit offers a gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and quartz countertops. Both bathrooms were upgraded with modern taste. Recessed lighting throughout, french oak engineered wood flooring, double paned doors and window. Spacious storage in the washer & dryer room. Master suite with private balcony with double paned door. Community offers swimming pool, tennis court, newly updated fitness center and more. Cupertino schools- L,P Collins Elementary, Cupertino Middle, Fremont High. Walking distance to both Apple Park and Apple Infinite Loop campuses. Easy access to freeways- 280, 85 to 101, minutes to Google and Facebook. Great amenities and walking distance to Safeway and shopping.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jun Chung, Compass at 408-358-1111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4NDE5MTIlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> This Cheerful & completely remodeled single story home in coveted Waverly Park neighborhood will charm you right from the sidewalk. The well manicured front lawn & formal entry will welcome you to a well appointed & conventional floor plan w/ hardwood floors & natural lighting throughout. Enjoy cooking in the large eat-in kitchen w/ Shaker style cabinets, quartz counters, stainless appliances, chef island w/ breakfast bar & designer pendant lighting. Relax in the Inviting living room w/ brick surround fireplace & a large picture window that overlooks the parklike backyard. Gather in the separate family room w/ sliding doors to a newly landscaped backyard w/ pavered patio, fountain & lush lawn garden, ideal for outdoor entertaining. Generous size bedrooms w/ ample closet space. Hall bathroom w/ double vanity & tile floors. Attached garage w/ additional storage space & paver driveway. Complete w/ Double pane windows, Central air conditioning & prime location on a quiet & friendly street.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Royce H. Cablayan, Sereno at 650-947-2900</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzYxNzclMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>
Saratoga, CAsaratoga.ca.us

#SaratogaTogether Business Grants

The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for local businesses. The City Council made $15,000 of grant funding available to help the community move forward stronger, better, #SaratogaTogether. Businesses can apply for the #SaratogaTogether Business Renewal and Beautification Grant Program to receive support for aesthetic enhancements.
Saratoga, CA
The Saratoga Post

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Saratoga

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Saratoga: 1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 5/7/21, Average $63,000/Year; 2. Sr. Packaging Engineer - Wafer Level Packaging, MEMS, Ultrasound; 3. Office Assistant/Customer Service (Silicon Valley Residents Only); 4. Friendship Line Counselor - Bilingual Spanish (Per-Diem, Overnight); 5. Driver DOT; 6. Houseman; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Average $60,000/Year + $5,000 Sign-On Bonus; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn $750/Day - Year Round Work; 9. Customer Service Representative | Weekly Pay!; 10. Customer Service Representative - Premier Nissan of San Jose;
Saratoga, CAharkeraquila.com

Saratoga Mayor speaks out against anti-Asian hate at rally and at upper school club event

A sprawling crowd speckled with bold posters before her at Saratoga City Hall, Saratoga Mayor Yan Zhao stepped up to the podium and began her speech on March 27. “America is a place with diversity, a melting pot with many ethnicities, a country where human rights are highly valued and protected,” she said in her address. “But today, unfortunately, we have to come together to fight for one basic human right: that is we can go to public places without the fear of being attacked or assaulted.”
Saratoga, CA
The Saratoga Post

Top condo units for sale in Saratoga

(SARATOGA, CA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Saratoga or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Saratoga, CA
The Saratoga Post

No experience necessary — Saratoga companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Operations Manufacturing 2. Customer Service Representative / Hospitality Experience 3. Customer Service Agent / No Experience ($750 wkly avg) 4. Counter Customer Service Representative - Santa Clara 5. Entry Level Appointment Setter 6. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Free Exclusive TV Leads Earn $150k+ A Yr