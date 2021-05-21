TRENDING local news happened around San Mateo

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWS

See's Candies celebrates 100 years SAN MATEO, Calif. - A California candy store that survived the Great Depression has now made it through a pandemic to celebrate 100 years in business. Charles See started See’s Candies back in 1921 after he convinced his mother, Mary, to share her homemade candy recipes with the world. Her... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Fatal Shooting Suspects Arrested After An Extensive Investigation Originally published as a San Mateo Police Department Facebook post – “San Mateo, CA – San Mateo Police Department Detectives arrest two homicide suspects after a round-the-clock investigation connected to a shooting on May 14, 2021 at the San Mateo Adult School. The investigation is ongoing. On Friday, May 14,... Read more

TOP LIKED

San Mateo Burglary Suspect Chased Into Foster City Pond, Arrested Following Standoff A suspect driving a stolen car led police on a pursuit Tuesday night that began at a mall parking lot and ended with a 90-minute standoff in a pond, where crisis negotiators talked the suspect into coming ashore. Read more

Let us be your #1 local news resource. Click here for the latest updates! To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.