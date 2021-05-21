TRENDING local news happened around San Mateo

newsbreak-logo
San Mateo, CA

Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest
 4 days ago
News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

San Mateo

See's Candies celebrates 100 years

See's Candies celebrates 100 years

SAN MATEO, Calif. - A California candy store that survived the Great Depression has now made it through a pandemic to celebrate 100 years in business. Charles See started See’s Candies back in 1921 after he convinced his mother, Mary, to share her homemade candy recipes with the world. Her... Read more

San Mateo

Fatal Shooting Suspects Arrested After An Extensive Investigation

Fatal Shooting Suspects Arrested After An Extensive Investigation

Originally published as a San Mateo Police Department Facebook post – “San Mateo, CA – San Mateo Police Department Detectives arrest two homicide suspects after a round-the-clock investigation connected to a shooting on May 14, 2021 at the San Mateo Adult School. The investigation is ongoing. On Friday, May 14,... Read more

San Mateo

San Mateo Burglary Suspect Chased Into Foster City Pond, Arrested Following Standoff

San Mateo Burglary Suspect Chased Into Foster City Pond, Arrested Following Standoff

A suspect driving a stolen car led police on a pursuit Tuesday night that began at a mall parking lot and ended with a 90-minute standoff in a pond, where crisis negotiators talked the suspect into coming ashore. Read more

Let us be your #1 local news resource. Click here for the latest updates! To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Peninsula Digest

Peninsula Digest

Stay up-to-date with local breaking news spanning the Peninsula from San Bruno to San Mateo, including local politics, sports, community events, and arts and culture.

San Mateo, CA
Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest

Coming soon: San Mateo events

1. How to Prepare for Climate Change; 2. Girls Water Polo; 3. Silicon Valley Secrets: Hear from Engineering Heroes at Square, Xendit and Change Healthcare; 4. Music on Mack Family Way featuring Flame Monroe; 5. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!;
San Mateo, CA
Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(SAN MATEO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Mateo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
San Mateo, CA
Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in San Mateo

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in San Mateo: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Pharma QMS Sales Representative; 3. Manager - Client Services; 4. Plan achievement analyst; 5. Delivery Associate DXC5 San Francisco, CA (Starting Pay $21.50/hr*+); 6. Operations Coordinator (Berkeley); 7. Program Assistant II - Full-Time; 8. Merchandiser - Golden Brands; 9. Specialist Money Management Services for the Homeless; 10. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 05/21/2021, Earn Up to $1,700/Week;
San Mateo, CA
Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest

No experience necessary — San Mateo companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+ 2. Shipping/Receiving 3. CDL Truck Driver - No CDL Required - Great Home Time 4. Office Assistant (Entry Level) 5. Operations Specialist 6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $90,000/Year
San Mateo, CA
Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest

San Mateo gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.20 per gallon

(SAN MATEO, CA) According to San Mateo gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.20 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 335 S Norfolk St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 1626 S El Camino Real, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.99.
San Mateo, CA
Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in San Mateo

(SAN MATEO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Mateo. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
California State
KQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California State
Fresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
San Mateo, CA
Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest

These San Mateo companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Recent Grad CDL-A Truck Driver - $26 hour 2. Customer Service Representative: Full Time 3. Office Assistant (Entry Level) 4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 5. CDL Truck Driver - No CDL Required - Average $70,000/Year 6. Delivery Truck Driver - Average $90,000/Year - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus 7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $90,000/Year 8. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Free Exclusive TV Leads Earn $150k+ A Yr
San Mateo, CA
Silicon Valley

Lumber prices soar, threatening Bay Area home projects

When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, Bay Area construction big and small mostly ground to a halt. But the construction industry, deemed essential, quickly ramped back up as home-bound families discovered new projects to freshen up their houses and yards. Now, surging demand and a pandemic-choked supply have driven lumber...
San Mateo, CA
Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest

Get weather-ready — San Mateo’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in San Mateo: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
San Mateo, CA
Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest

San Mateo forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in San Mateo: Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;