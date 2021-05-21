Follow the TRENDING local news in Los Altos for the past few days

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: It feels like a Townhouse! This beautiful luxury town-home style condo situated in the best location in the well-appointed Sonora community. Own private entrance on Sonora Ave, making it convenient and ideal for entertaining & guests. Private gated underground car parking, as well as easy street parking for private entrance access. Lovely open concept, the kitchen to dining and living room, with newer wood flooring. Gourmet kitchen with brand new flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a convenient laundry area off kitchen with newer washer and dryer. The master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet, bathroom offers a separate tub & shower, with brand new flooring and toilet. This unit also offers a relaxing balcony with storage closet. Centrally located to major tech companies, light rail and Hwy 87,101 and 280. Spacious Beautifully Remodeled Cupertino Townhome in highly desired North Point Community. One of the best location in the complex! Exceptional split level open floor plan with vaulted ceiling. Gorgeously upgraded unit offers a gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and quartz countertops. Both bathrooms were upgraded with modern taste. Recessed lighting throughout, french oak engineered wood flooring, double paned doors and window. Spacious storage in the washer & dryer room. Master suite with private balcony with double paned door. Community offers swimming pool, tennis court, newly updated fitness center and more. Cupertino schools- L,P Collins Elementary, Cupertino Middle, Fremont High. Walking distance to both Apple Park and Apple Infinite Loop campuses. Easy access to freeways- 280, 85 to 101, minutes to Google and Facebook. Great amenities and walking distance to Safeway and shopping. Beautifully updated condo in the gated community of Coronado Villas. Great location in the heart of silicon valley. Open floor plan, spacious bedroom with walk-in closet, oversized patio for entertainment, parking right outside, laundry room with washer/dryer, and plenty of storage. New updates include interior paint, granite counter tops, flooring, and much more. Community pool, spa, gym, clubhouse, and play area. THE best value on the market for the BRAND NEW designer REMODEL!Just redone ENTRY as PER VASTU: NOW IS EAST FACING HOME!Open floorplan,separate living room with floor to ceiling natural stone modern fire place,family room,amazing kitchen with ss appliances,refinished cabinets,quartz countertops,large dining room with jewel-like chandelier,office space,tons of storage,laundry room,down stairs large bedroom,1.5 Amazing bathsdownstairs.Brand New: Waterproof Rigid Core SPC(Stone Plastic Composite) Vinyl Flooring throughout*Kitchen Appliances,1 year factory warranty*Quartz Countertops*Porcelain Bathroom tile flooring*Furnace 80 %,75 Mbtu,1 year warranty*Baselite Paver front patio & walkway*LED Recessed Lighting* Fireplace mantel is Constructed from a plank of real wood*Solid Core Wooden Front Door*Gas Tankless Water Heater,1 year factory warranty*HVAC:4 ton,Condenser unit 14 Seer.1 car detached remodeled,bonus room-like garage(sqft is NOT included)!NEAR transportation,shool,park,shopping!