newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Altos, CA

Follow the TRENDING local news in Los Altos for the past few days

Posted by 
Los Altos Town Dispatch
Los Altos Town Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jjkx3_0a7JqIPC00

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Los Altos / eastbaytimes.com

Bay Area News Group girls prep athlete of the week: Jamie Baum, Los Altos

Bay Area News Group girls prep athlete of the week: Jamie Baum, Los Altos

Los Altos basketball standout Jamie Baum was the landslide pick for Bay Area News Group’s girls athlete of the week. She finished first with 83.30% of the vote. San Ramon Valley basketball player Sierra Chambers took second. Baum, a 5-foot-10 senior, averaged 22 points and nine rebounds, leading her injury-depleted... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
San Jose / abc7news.com

Unmasked customer spits at restaurant workers in San Jose

Unmasked customer spits at restaurant workers in San Jose

"You just have to be plainly disrespectful to spit at someone for asking you to follow simple rules." San Jose police are looking to identify a woman who was caught on video spitting at restaurant workers after being asked to put on a mask. Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
Santa Clara County / kion546.com

Governor Newsom to sign affordable housing legislation

Governor Newsom to sign affordable housing legislation

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Gov. Gavin Newsom is in Santa Clara County Thursday to sign legislation expected to fast-track housing and economic development projects. Newsom's office said the legislation will expedite the housing and developments, create jobs and boost the state's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. He will... Read more

Sign up for future notifications here as news continues to update. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Los Altos Town Dispatch

Los Altos Town Dispatch

Los Altos, CA
353
Followers
459
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on track with local breaking news in the communities of Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, including local events, City Hall meetings, food, and art and culture.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Altos, CA
Local
California Government
Los Altos, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#News Break#Newsbreak#Community#Disclaimer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Ready for a change? These Los Altos jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Los Altos: 1. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Earn Up to $1,700/Week; 2. HR Business Partner (Medical Manufacturing); 3. Administrative Business Partner (Bay Area), People Operations; 4. Client Solutions Manager; 5. Delivery Associate DSJ7 San Francisco, CA (Starting Pay $19.50/hr*+); 6. Shopper Team Member - Early Morning Shift; 7. Mobility Specialist; 8. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Avg. $90,000/Year + Sign-On; 10. Georgia Pacific, CDL-A Truck Drivers - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!;
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Job alert: These Los Altos jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Los Altos: 1. Pharma QMS Sales Representative; 2. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+; 3. Plan achievement analyst; 4. Entry Level Management - Customer Service Skills Needed; 5. Email/Ticketing Member Success Reps Needed; 6. Packaging Assembler; 7. Delivery Associate DSJ7 San Francisco, CA (Starting Pay $19.50/hr*+); 8. Merchandiser - Golden Brands; 9. Georgia Pacific, CDL-A Truck Drivers - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!; 10. Sales Associate;
California Staterismedia.com

Regional Spotlight: Robust Spring Home-Buying Season in California

Heated market conditions and a shortage of homes for sale continued to put upward pressure on home prices in California, driving the state’s median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time ever in April, as home sales soared from last year’s pandemic-level lows, the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) recently said.
San Jose, CAMercury News

San Jose: New Willow Glen housing facility for unhoused people welcomes first residents

SAN JOSE — A year and a half of sleeping in a car has been “murder” on Frederick Peña’s legs and back. For about two weeks last year, the recliner of his seat inside a 2001 Honda Accord was broken, leaving the bearded 60-year-old man with the uncomfortable bedtime routine of falling asleep upright. Though he managed to find a safe place to park at a church in Mountain View, Peña said he never tired in seeking help from anyone who would listen.
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Get hired! Job openings in and around Los Altos

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Los Altos: 1. Mobile Mechanic - Flexible Shifts; 2. Sr Administrative Business Partner, Ad Sales; 3. Sales Account Executive; 4. Technical Service Representative II; 5. Packaging Assembler; 6. Entry Level Operations Manufacturing; 7. Houseman; 8. OTR Team Truck Drivers; 9. Commercial Team Truck Driver Jobs; 10. Truck Drivers - CDL A;
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley advocates of Reid-Hillview Airport closure face opposition

Disagreements over the danger lead airplane fuel poses to East San Jose neighborhoods came to a head at a virtual forum about the closure of Reid-Hillview Airport. The Silicon Valley chapter of environmental justice organization Mothers Out Front invited Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez to its monthly meeting Wednesday for a presentation detailing the... The post Silicon Valley advocates of Reid-Hillview Airport closure face opposition appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Check out these homes on the Los Altos market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: It feels like a Townhouse! This beautiful luxury town-home style condo situated in the best location in the well-appointed Sonora community. Own private entrance on Sonora Ave, making it convenient and ideal for entertaining & guests. Private gated underground car parking, as well as easy street parking for private entrance access. Lovely open concept, the kitchen to dining and living room, with newer wood flooring. Gourmet kitchen with brand new flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a convenient laundry area off kitchen with newer washer and dryer. The master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet, bathroom offers a separate tub & shower, with brand new flooring and toilet. This unit also offers a relaxing balcony with storage closet. Centrally located to major tech companies, light rail and Hwy 87,101 and 280. *** 3D TOUR: https://bit.ly/3iGJ2Vx<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cristiane Eissmann, Keller Williams San Jose Gateway at 408-694-9800</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MTYzNDIlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Spacious Beautifully Remodeled Cupertino Townhome in highly desired North Point Community. One of the best location in the complex! Exceptional split level open floor plan with vaulted ceiling. Gorgeously upgraded unit offers a gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances and quartz countertops. Both bathrooms were upgraded with modern taste. Recessed lighting throughout, french oak engineered wood flooring, double paned doors and window. Spacious storage in the washer & dryer room. Master suite with private balcony with double paned door. Community offers swimming pool, tennis court, newly updated fitness center and more. Cupertino schools- L,P Collins Elementary, Cupertino Middle, Fremont High. Walking distance to both Apple Park and Apple Infinite Loop campuses. Easy access to freeways- 280, 85 to 101, minutes to Google and Facebook. Great amenities and walking distance to Safeway and shopping.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jun Chung, Compass at 408-358-1111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4NDE5MTIlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Beautifully updated condo in the gated community of Coronado Villas. Great location in the heart of silicon valley. Open floor plan, spacious bedroom with walk-in closet, oversized patio for entertainment, parking right outside, laundry room with washer/dryer, and plenty of storage. New updates include interior paint, granite counter tops, flooring, and much more. Community pool, spa, gym, clubhouse, and play area.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sushama N. Thakker, Keller Williams Realty - Cupertino at 408-850-6900</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzQ2MzElMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> THE best value on the market for the BRAND NEW designer REMODEL!Just redone ENTRY as PER VASTU: NOW IS EAST FACING HOME!Open floorplan,separate living room with floor to ceiling natural stone modern fire place,family room,amazing kitchen with ss appliances,refinished cabinets,quartz countertops,large dining room with jewel-like chandelier,office space,tons of storage,laundry room,down stairs large bedroom,1.5 Amazing bathsdownstairs.Brand New: Waterproof Rigid Core SPC(Stone Plastic Composite) Vinyl Flooring throughout*Kitchen Appliances,1 year factory warranty*Quartz Countertops*Porcelain Bathroom tile flooring*Furnace 80 %,75 Mbtu,1 year warranty*Baselite Paver front patio & walkway*LED Recessed Lighting* Fireplace mantel is Constructed from a plank of real wood*Solid Core Wooden Front Door*Gas Tankless Water Heater,1 year factory warranty*HVAC:4 ton,Condenser unit 14 Seer.1 car detached remodeled,bonus room-like garage(sqft is NOT included)!NEAR transportation,shool,park,shopping!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Elena Johal, KW Bay Area Estates at 408-560-9000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTJTIwTGlzdGluZ3MlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUxTTENBLU1MODE4MzM1OTglMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>
Los Altos, CAlosaltosonline.com

Fire alarm tests planned Friday, Monday at Community Center

Contractors with the city of Los Altos are scheduled to install new fire alarms at the Los Altos Community Center on Hillview Avenue Friday (May 14) and run tests Monday (May 17). Residents can expect to hear some fire-alarm noises during the day Friday and at 9 a.m. Monday. “This...
Palo Alto, CAPalo Alto Online

Palo Alto Unified to offer Pfizer vaccine to eligible students

With one of three COVID-19 vaccines now available to children ages 12 and up in Santa Clara County, the Palo Alto school district is opening up its first vaccine site for eligible students on Sunday. Read the full story here Web Link posted Thursday, May 13, 2021, 10:52 PM. Posted...
San Mateo County, CAPalo Alto Online

San Mateo County launches COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children 12-15

San Mateo County began offering COVID-19 vaccinations to 12 to 15 year-olds at its Pfizer vaccine clinics on Thursday. The Pfizer vaccine got final approval from the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup on Wednesday evening, giving clearance for California to begin vaccinating 12 to 15 year-olds after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave its authorization on Monday.