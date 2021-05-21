Want to know what is TRENDING around San Francisco?

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWS

Asian Woman Assaulted Aboard BART Train In San Francisco A man assaulted an Asian woman aboard a BART train in San Francisco Tuesday, leaving her with facial injuries. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Mountain lion spotted in San Francisco neighborhoods A mountain lion was seen in two San Francisco neighborhoods on Tuesday, according to CBS San Francisco. The animal was photographed by a Ring doorbell camera after 3 a.m. in the Portola neighborhood. It has also been seen in Bernal Heights. Someone also spotted the mountain lion walking through Bernal... Read more

TOP LIKED

SolarWinds CEO says hackers may have struck in January 2019, months earlier than thought SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - SolarWinds Corp’s chief executive said that the hackers responsible for a major espionage operation that penetrated a slew U.S. government agencies and companies may have been inside his company’s network as early as January 2019, months earlier than previously believed. Sudhakar Ramakrishna was speaking Wednesday at... Read more

