newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Want to know what is TRENDING around San Francisco?

Posted by 
Bay Area News Alert
Bay Area News Alert
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E0W88_0a7JqEsI00

News is happening 24/7 and here at News Break, we have you covered with all the updates. Read up on what is trending in your community.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
San Francisco / cbslocal.com

Asian Woman Assaulted Aboard BART Train In San Francisco

Asian Woman Assaulted Aboard BART Train In San Francisco

A man assaulted an Asian woman aboard a BART train in San Francisco Tuesday, leaving her with facial injuries. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
San Francisco / cbsnews.com

Mountain lion spotted in San Francisco neighborhoods

Mountain lion spotted in San Francisco neighborhoods

A mountain lion was seen in two San Francisco neighborhoods on Tuesday, according to CBS San Francisco. The animal was photographed by a Ring doorbell camera after 3 a.m. in the Portola neighborhood. It has also been seen in Bernal Heights. Someone also spotted the mountain lion walking through Bernal... Read more

TOP LIKEDTOP LIKED
San Francisco / reuters.com

SolarWinds CEO says hackers may have struck in January 2019, months earlier than thought

SolarWinds CEO says hackers may have struck in January 2019, months earlier than thought

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - SolarWinds Corp’s chief executive said that the hackers responsible for a major espionage operation that penetrated a slew U.S. government agencies and companies may have been inside his company’s network as early as January 2019, months earlier than previously believed. Sudhakar Ramakrishna was speaking Wednesday at... Read more

All your community news is right here on News Break. Make sure to follow the Mountain View page. To read more related stories, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in this article are from our community and do not represent the opinions of Newsbreak.

Bay Area News Alert

Bay Area News Alert

San Jose, CA
5K+
Followers
397
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

News coverage and safety updates from around the Bay Area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
Mountain View, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Mountain View, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Break#Newsbreak#Disclaimer#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Bay Area News Alert

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around San Francisco

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in San Francisco: 1. Sales Representative / Customer Service; 2. Sales Associate; 3. People Operations Coordinator - $35/hour; 4. Automotive Key Technician; 5. Retail Merchandiser; 6. Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $50,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome; 7. CDL Class A Delivery Driver - Golden Brands; 8. Insurance Representative - Work From Home - Sales and Customer Service; 9. Work from home! Benefits Rep - Customer Service Experience Needed!; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Excellent Benefits;
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Bay Area News Alert

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in San Francisco

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in San Francisco: 1. Owner Operators Needed; 2. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+; 3. Mobile Mechanic - Flexible Shifts; 4. Plan achievement analyst; 5. Healthcare Call Center Representative; 6. Delivery Associate - DSF6 San Francisco, CA (Starting Pay $21.50/hr*+); 7. Operations Coordinator (Berkeley); 8. Program Assistant II - Full-Time; 9. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 05/20/2021, Earn Up to $1,700/Week; 10. Strategic Account Manager - Aesthetics Sales;
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Bay Area News Alert

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in San Francisco

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in San Francisco: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Med Device Sales Representative - hospital; 3. Client Solutions Manager; 4. Sr Administrative Business Partner, Ad Sales; 5. Operator/Mechanic; 6. Route Delivery Driver CDL; 7. Wireless Retail Sales Associate; 8. Shipping Specialist; 9. Cleanroom Technician; 10. Retail Merchandiser;
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Confused about mask rules in the Bay Area? Here's what you need to know

California health officials on Monday announced they will lift the mask mandate for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when the state is expected to reopen on June 15. But you shouldn’t plan to throw away your masks altogether. After the state relaxes its mandate, you’re still likely to encounter plenty of scenarios where you’ll need a face covering.
San Francisco, CASFist

Despite The So-Called ‘SF Exodus,’ We Still Had The Highest Concentration of Expensive Real Estate in the U.S. Last Year

As national publications, local news pundits, and other talking heads around the country decried the death of California throughout the pandemic, eleven of San Francisco's 51 zip codes made their way onto a new list of the most expensive real estate property values in the USA for 2020. This makes the SF the highest concentration of any city in the country, per data from PropertyShark. In fact, 50 of America's top 100 were in the Bay — a staggering fact when we consider the region's population compared to that of the entire nation.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
San Francisco, CASFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Number of SF Homes For Sale Ticks Up

The four-color tiered system and the state's "Blueprint for a Safer Economy" are set to be lifted on June 15th, but details about what can reopen and how remain fuzzy. Whether or not the state or San Francisco County will still require specific distances between, for instance, restaurant tables, or masks in certain situations, all remains up in the air. [Chronicle]
San Francisco, CAEater

SoMa’s Oldest Leather Bar Up For Historic Status

Welcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. The oldest operating leather bar in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood is poised to become the first of its kind — a leather bar — named a city landmark, reports the SF Chronicle. The SF Eagle’s application to be landmarked will be considered by the Historic Preservation Commission this week, as part of a larger effort by the Commission and Planning Department to protect local sites associated with underrepresented communities. If approved, which is expected, the Eagle would be San Francisco’s second gay bar to be landmarked after the Twin Peaks Tavern. [SF Chronicle]
San Francisco, CAMarin Independent Journal

Marin history: When Ross Landing was an important shipping hub

Traveling today through the tree-lined lanes of Ross and Kentfield one might be surprised to learn that the area was once home to an important Marin shipping hub. Before California became a state, the entire area running from Point San Quentin through San Rafael, Larkspur and much of Ross Valley was part of the Rancho Punta de Quentin land grant. It had been given to Capt. Juan Cooper, who sold it in 1850 to Benjamin Buckelew for $50,000 in gold coin.
San Jose, CAMercury News

San Jose: New Willow Glen housing facility for unhoused people welcomes first residents

SAN JOSE — A year and a half of sleeping in a car has been “murder” on Frederick Peña’s legs and back. For about two weeks last year, the recliner of his seat inside a 2001 Honda Accord was broken, leaving the bearded 60-year-old man with the uncomfortable bedtime routine of falling asleep upright. Though he managed to find a safe place to park at a church in Mountain View, Peña said he never tired in seeking help from anyone who would listen.
San Francisco, CApotreroview.net

Dogpatch and Potrero Hill Merchant Associations to Receive $100,000 to Support Small Businesses

Roughly $50,000 will be distributed to each of San Francisco’s 33 district merchant associations, including Potrero Dogpatch Merchants Association (PDMA) and Dogpatch Business Association (DBA), as part of a $1.7 million donation from Chris Larsen, founder of the blockchain company Ripple. The funding is being provided through the Avenue Greenlight initiative, a partnership between the City and philanthropists intended to help businesses as San Francisco reopens.
San Francisco, CApotreroview.net

Proposed San Bruno Avenue Project Criticized for Lack of Parking, Shadows

Most of the roughtly 100 participants at last month’s virtual meeting about a proposed development at 1458 San Bruno Avenue vehemently opposed the project. “For the people in the neighborhood, it seems like an alien spaceship is landing and completely gentrifying the neighborhood,” said one attendee, who didn’t disclose his name.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Bay Area News Alert

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in San Francisco require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Operations Manufacturing 2. Entry Level Positions - Hiring This Week - Customer Service 3. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service - Hiring This Week 4. Entry Level Management - Sales and Customer Service Skills Required 5. Recent Grad CDL-A Truck Driver - $26 hour 6. CDL Truck Driver - No CDL Required - Average $70,000/Year 7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 8. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $90,000/Year 9. Delivery Truck Driver - Average $90,000/Year - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus