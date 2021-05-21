Thailand calls in canine squad to sniff out coronavirus cases
Thailand has started using a canine, virus-detecting squad in the hope of quickly identifying people with Covid-19 as the country faces a surge in cases. Angel, Bobby and Bravo are among six Labrador retrievers that have been trained by researchers at the veterinary faculty of Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University to sniff out a unique odour that people with Covid-19 produce in their sweat, the researchers say.www.chelmsfordweeklynews.co.uk