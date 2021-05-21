newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 21

By Craig Jones
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said he bought Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) during the show and he intends to sell calls against it in the next couple of days. Michael Farr said he loves Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) quarter. He likes the stock long-term...

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
47K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Weiss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Money#Volkswagen Ag#S P 500#Nasdaq Inc#Cnbc#Vips#Volkswagen Ag#Vwagy#Coinbase Global Inc Lrb#Facebook Inc#Otc#Coin#Likes#Producer#Rcd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why GSX Techedu's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS. GSX Techedu's stock has been falling Wednesday, down 7.07% to a price of $18.61. The stock's volume is currently 17.56 million, which is roughly 183.9% of its recent 30-day volume average of 9.55 million. The stock's...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why ReneSola's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. ReneSola's stock has been rising Wednesday, up 18.46% to a price of $9.02. The stock's volume is currently 3.43 million, which is roughly 213.94% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.60 million. The moving average...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Rallies As Bitcoin Jumps Above $40,000; Nvidia Earnings Due Late

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 50 points after briefly reversing lower Wednesday, as Bitcoin briefly jumped back above $40,000. Pinduoduo turned lower despite strong earnings results, while Nvidia earnings are due late. Among the Dow Jones leaders, Apple (AAPL) rose 0.2% Wednesday, while Microsoft (MSFT) moved down 0.1% in...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

8 Stocks To Watch For May 27, 2021

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong revenue forecast for the current quarter. However, NVIDIA shares fell 1% to $622.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to have earned $1.40 per share on revenue of $6.41...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What's Going On With BlackBerry Stock?

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose about 10% in the regular trading session on Wednesday and jumped another 6.7% in the extended trading session. What Happened: BlackBerry shares spiked as the latest meme stock rally expanded beyond AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) on Wednesday.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

16 New Momentum Stocks Are Taking Over The Market

Momentum is shifting fast on the S&P 500. And investors, and indexes, are struggling to keep up. Sixteen stocks in the S&P 500, including financials like Invesco (IVZ) and IBD 50 member SVB Financial (SIVB) plus consumer discretionary firms like MGM Resorts (MGM) and L Brands (LB), posted more than 100% average gains over the past six and 12 months, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith. Meanwhile, some of the stocks riding the momentum wave last year, like Amazon.com (AMZN) and Thermo Fisher (TMO), are slipping.
StocksPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Tuesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abbott Labs, Adobe, Coinbase, Dollar General, Medtronic, Palo Alto, Target and More

The futures traded higher on Tuesday as investors enjoyed a nice start of the week rally on Monday, when all the major indexes and the transportation index ended higher. Interest rates fell again, as there was buying across the curve as some officials from the Federal Reserve have hinted recently that the May jobs report, which comes out the first Friday in June, could be softer than expected like the prior report was.
Stockspulse2.com

COIN Stock Price: $306 Target By Goldman Sachs

The shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) have received a price target of $306 from Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) have received a price target of $306 from Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance assigned Coinbase shares a “Buy” rating on the company.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy on the Dip

It's no secret that quite a few healthcare stocks are well off their highs from earlier this year. However, big pullbacks can present big buying opportunities for long-term investors. In this Motley Fool Live video recorded on May 17, healthcare and cannabis bureau chief Corinne Cardina and Motley Fool contributor Keith Speights discuss four unstoppable healthcare stocks to buy on the dip.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

So, Is Patantir Stock Finally Going To Break Out?

The stock of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) may be about to move higher. Over the past week, resistance at the $21.25 level has kept a top on the share price. But the bulls keep chipping away and the resistance seems to be diminishing. If the bulls absorb all of the...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Microsoft, Apple, Disney Lead The Dow Jones Higher Monday

U.S. indices were trading higher throughout Monday's session amid a rebound in tech names and strength in reopening plays. Here's how each of the major indices performed for the trading day:. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.56% at $343.96. The Invesco QQQ Trust...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.90.