newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, MI

Wildfire causes evacuations in Baldwin

By Devon Kessler
UpNorthLive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: 7:45 PM: Firefighters told UpNorthLive News' crew on the scene that the fire is about 25 acres. It's now contained and no injuries were reported. No structures were damaged either. Firefighters attacked the flames from the ground and brought in water tankers. The Department...

upnorthlive.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lake County, MI
City
Baldwin, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Firefighters#Emergency Management#Emergency Crews#Emergency Department#Wpbn#Upnorthlive News#Marryville#South James Road#Water Tankers#North#Mich#32nd Street#Command#24th Street#People#M 37
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Baldwin, MIlakeorionreview.com

Thanks for new Baldwin Road corridor; keep it up and fix more of Orion Twp.

Having lived in the community for over 30 years I would like to thank the people who had the foresight to plan and execute the new Baldwin corridor. I have watched the forest covered hillside leveled to build a mall. The cow pastures that were here have turned into housing developments. Both morning and evening the road was at a crawl.
Lake County, MIlakecountystar.com

SHERIFF'S CORNER: Radden Memorial Dedication

On Wednesday, May 12, a memorial dedication ceremony was conducted at the Lake County Sheriff's Office to honor the memory of Sheriff Robert Radden, who died in the line of duty in 1969. In this edition of the "Sheriff's Corner," I am providing you with the speech I presented at...
Baldwin, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Lake County prepares for Blessing of the Bikes

BALDWIN — The sound of hundreds of engines revving will echo through the Baldwin area this week as many prepare for the return of the annual Blessing of the Bikes. The festivities kick off Thursday, May 13, with vendors setting up in downtown Baldwin, and will run through Sunday, May 16.
Clare County, MIweather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clare, Isabella, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clare; Isabella; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Michigan. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will fall to near and below freezing across Central Lower Michigan tonight. Coldest readings will be found in low lying areas as there will still be a bit of wind aloft.
Clare County, MIweather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clare, Lake, Mason, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clare; Lake; Mason; Osceola FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as around 30 expected. * WHERE...Mason, Lake, Osceola and Clare counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Clouds will spread across southern portions of the state, but bases should be high and thin enough for temperatures to fall below freezing after midnight.
Barry County, MIweather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Eaton, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Barry; Calhoun; Clare; Eaton; Ionia; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mecosta; Montcalm; Newaygo; Osceola FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 32 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Coldest readings will be found across Central Lower Michigan, however all areas in the warning have a chance to fall below the freezing mark.
Reed City, MIlakecountystar.com

Baldwin hunter lands his first turkey

BIG RAPIDS - Howie Lodholtz has been turkey hunting for a lot of year. But the Reed City area resident enjoyed guiding Evan Walls, 17, of Baldwin, during the first turkey season in mid April. Walls bagged his turkey in Lake County. "It was hard. He ended up on the...