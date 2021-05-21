Wildfire causes evacuations in Baldwin

Effective: 2021-05-10 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clare; Isabella; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Michigan. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will fall to near and below freezing across Central Lower Michigan tonight. Coldest readings will be found in low lying areas as there will still be a bit of wind aloft.