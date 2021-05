This week is bittersweet for Local 655, because it marks the final week of work for our Secretary-Treasurer Garry Torpea. I say it is bittersweet because, on the one hand, I am thrilled that my friend and colleague will finally be able to enjoy the retirement he so richly deserves. On the other hand, I am sad to see him go when I know just how much he has contributed to the success of this organization and how much I and the union have relied on him.