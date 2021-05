Police are using social media footage to trace those responsible for the violence in Swansea last night, which saw cars torched at a vigil for a local teenager.Footage posted online showed crowds cheering as a vehicle rolled down a hill towards another blazing car in the middle of the road in the city’s Mayhill area.Police said they are investigating the incident and will be using these videos, along with CCTV footage, to help them identify people and make arrests. In a statement on Friday, Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Gilmer said: “These are scenes we don’t expect in our communities and...