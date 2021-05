Prince William and Harry have criticised the BBC and the media after an independent inquiry that found journalist Marin Bashir used “deceitful behaviour” to secure his explosive 1995 interview with their mother Diana, the Princess of Wales.William, the Duke of Cambridge, said he was left with “indescribable sadness” to know the corporation’s shortcomings had “contributed significantly” to his mother’s state of mind in the final years of her life.And Harry, the Duke of Sussex, praised his “incredible” mother but added that the “ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life.”The brothers both released...