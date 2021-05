In uncertain times, to also have uncertainty about your job seems like a double whammy. For many, uncertainty is equal to danger and ties into the fear of the unknown. This is your brain's way of protecting you; the fight or flight kicks in with uncertain situations to prepare you to take action. But it also creates anxiety and stress, more so than if the worst actually happened, because that perpetual state of anticipating any situation is exhausting. It taxes you mentally, emotionally and soon physically if something isn't done to interrupt the cycle.