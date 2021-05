UMass hockey associate head coach Ben Barr will be Maine’s next head coach, the school announced Wednesday. He agreed to terms on a four-year contract. “Being named the fifth head coach of the Maine Black Bears is an incredible honor and very humbling. There is a tremendous sense of responsibility and pride from all of the student-athletes and coaches that have passed through this program, and we will bring that passion with us as we build a program which reflects the values of the state and University of Maine,” Barr said in a release. “The past year has taught us that we can not take anything for granted. Black Bear Hockey is an essential part of the University and the community, and I know the people of Maine are eager to see their Black Bears compete for Hockey East and NCAA Championships again.”