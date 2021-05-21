newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Judge: City didn't target dead lawyer in Mississippi scandal

By JEFF AMY - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit claiming a Mississippi city was at fault in the death of a lawyer who killed himself in the wake of a political scandal that defined Mississippi’s bitter 2014 U.S. Senate race. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ruled Wednesday that relatives of late Ridgeland lawyer Mark Mayfield had not proven that the city of Madison had improperly retaliated against Mayfield for constitutionally protected speech or political activity. Mayfield was charged with a crime after police accused him of helping others trespass at a Madison nursing home to take a picture of U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran's wife.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Ridgeland, MS
City
Madison, MS
Madison, MS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#U S#Federal Police#City Police#U S Senate#Relatives#Fault#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Mississippi StateKFOR

SCOTUS to take up Mississippi abortion case

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The United States Supreme Court announced it will take up a Mississippi abortion case that bans all abortions — with very few exceptions — after the 15th week of pregnancy. Conservatives who oppose abortion hope this case will help overturn Roe v Wade, the landmark abortion rights...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Well+Good

Taking Direct Aim at Roe v. Wade, Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Mississippi Abortion Case

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear arguments in a case from Mississippi that could roll back abortion rights protections established by 1973’s landmark ruling in Roe v. Wade. This will be the first abortion-related case to come before the court since Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined former President Trump’s other conservative Supreme Court appointees, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, on the bench.
Mississippi StateWDAM-TV

Reeves praises SCOTUS decision to hear Mississippi abortion ban case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves praises the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to take up a case involving the constitutionality of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, saying the decision to review federal abortion law is “long past due.”. “The sanctity of life. The future of our children. Mississippi is at...
Mississippi StateKansas Public Radio

In Challenge To Roe, Supreme Court To Review Mississippi Abortion Law

With Roe v. Wade hanging by a thread, the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to consider a major rollback of abortion rights. It is the second time in weeks that the court's new conservative majority has signaled a willingness to reconsider long-established legal doctrine, this time on abortion, and just weeks ago, on guns.
Mississippi StateMeridian Star

Who's applying to run the Miss. Department of Transportation?

Mississippi’s elected transportation commissioners have received a handful of resumes for executive director of the Mississippi Department of Transportation, including from Gov. Tate Reeves’ Chief of Staff Brad White, former chairman of the state Republican Party. Other applicants include Jeff Altman, a longtime MDOT employee who’s serving as interim director...
Mississippi StateThe Post and Courier

Supreme Court to consider Mississippi abortion ban that could impact SC

COLUMBIA — The U.S. Supreme Court decided May 17 to take up a lawsuit over Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban, paving the way for a potential rollback of longstanding precedent that could have significant implications for South Carolina's more restrictive law. If the increasingly conservative court sides with Mississippi by reversing...
Mississippi Statemarijuanamoment.net

Mississippi Lawmakers Float Special Session To Restore Medical Marijuana Following Supreme Court Ruling

Without a special session, the earliest that the Legislature could enact a medical marijuana program would be in January when the 2022 session begins. A special legislative session is being discussed by political leaders in the wake of last week’s explosive ruling by the Mississippi Supreme Court striking down both the state’s new medical marijuana program and the entire initiative process where citizens can gather signatures to place issues on the ballot for voters to decide.
Mississippi StateSCOTUSblog

Court to weigh in on Mississippi abortion ban intended to challenge Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court on Monday set the stage for a major ruling next year on abortion – one that could upend the Supreme Court’s landmark decisions in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, in which the court ruled that the Constitution protects the right to have an abortion before a fetus becomes viable. The court granted review in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a challenge to the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that (with limited exceptions) bars abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy.
Mississippi StateWAPT

Mississippi veterans protest closing of VA Hospital dialysis center

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi veterans are protesting the closing of the dialysis center at the VA Hospital in Jackson. The dialysis center at the GV Sonny Montgomery Medical Center closed May 15 because of aging infrastructure and the requirement to provide high-quality care for patients. Some veterans said they are...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Making abortion a felony in Wisconsin

The conservative majority dominating the U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to take up a Mississippi abortion case and the move has sparked fears among women’s health advocates that this decision signals the beginning of the end of legal abortions. If the court overturns Roe v. Wade, abortion will become a...
Mississippi Stateexpressnews.com

Supreme Court Will Weigh in on Mississippi's 15-Week Abortion Ban, a Direct Threat to Roe v. Wade

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Monday that it will review the constitutionality of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, which is a direct challenge to the protections codified by Roe v. Wade in 1973. The decision to hear the case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is a victory for anti-choice activists and a signal that the court’s new conservative majority may be poised to roll back reproductive rights across the country.
Mississippi Statewbrc.com

Miss. Supreme Court sides with Madison mayor, reversing Initiative 65

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Supreme Court has overturned Initiative 65, the state’s medical marijuana initiative approved by voters in November. The court said, “We grant the petition, reverse the Secretary of State’s certification Initiative 65, and hold that any subsequent proceedings on it are void.”. The high court...