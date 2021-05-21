VIDEO: Hawaii Department of Public Safety Director Max Otani and UH Athletics Director David Matlin join the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii
Hawaii Department of Public Safety Director Max Otani and UH Atletics Director David Matlin joined Spotlight Hawaii, a series from the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that shines a spotlight on issues affecting our islands, today for a livestream video and took viewer questions. Watch via the video above and submit your questions...www.staradvertiser.com