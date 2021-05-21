newsbreak-logo
Olivia Rodrigo does not miss. All these 'Sour' reviews are here to prove it

By Christi Carras, Los Angeles Times
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Olivia Rodrigo got her driver's license at 17 and hasn't taken her foot off the accelerator since. In the whirlwind months following the record-shattering release of her viral debut track, "Drivers License," the Disney actor-turned-global pop phenom has put out two more expectation-defying singles, performed live at the Brit Awards and been the subject of a Regé-Jean Page-starring "Saturday Night Live" sketch before appearing on the long-running sketch comedy series as one of its youngest musical guests of all time.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

All of Pop Music Is Olivia Rodrigo's Playground

Olivia Rodrigo could have been designed in a laboratory as the perfect teen pop star — except the best part is how gloriously, messily, authentically human she is. She’s a whole new pop-queen paradigm, ripping up the old playbook and starting again. She seemingly blew in out of nowhere to hit Number One with her instant-classic debut single, “Drivers License.” It’s one of the all-time great debuts — yet somehow the sequels, “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U,” are even better? And the first of those sequels is about taunting her ex about how they used to bond over listening to Billy Joel? Who had his last hit 10 years before Olivia Rodrigo was born?
Musicwpr.org

On 'Sour,' Olivia Rodrigo Is A Lowercase Girl With Caps-Lock Feelings

Lowercase girls tend to fly under the radar by design, but once you start looking you'll see them everywhere. For one thing, they've been all over the streaming charts in the past few years: folklore, evermore, "thank u, next," girl in red, mxmtoon, dodie, beabadoobee, how i'm feeling now, "drivers license," "deja vu," "good 4 u" — to name just a few recent, femme-forward musical phenomena that wouldn't even think of imposing the tyranny of capital letters on the listener's imagination.
MusicA.V. Club

Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR is so much more than a breakup album

When Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License” was released in January, it instantly became a massive hit. Rodrigo was the first non-American Idol female artist to have her initial single debut atop the Billboard charts since Lauryn Hill, over 20 years ago. Many who latched on to the track didn’t know they were listening to a TV actor who’d been steadily working for the better part of a decade, much less that she was the star of Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The song’s immense success signaled that, in this new era, Disney artists don’t need to follow the same formula as the Radio Disney superstars who broke through a decade ago. Rodrigo is foregoing the cheesy singles and music videos; she even says “fucking.”
MusicRefinery29

Why It Literally Hurts To Listen To Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour

If you woke up to your entire timeline feeling feelings about Olivia Rodrigo's newly-released Sour, you are far from alone. In fact, nothing has made us feel quite as emo in perhaps a whole entire generation. "Sour is excellent and also, I hope, the new Jagged Little Pill in that I hope even the teens who have not yet had the chance to have their hearts broken can listen to it and go through every emotion as an anticipatory exercise," one listener tweeted. "Olivia Rodrigo's whole album Sour is your friendly reminder to never hurt a Pisces' feelings," another posted. "I've spent the entire pandemic regressing into an angsty teenager and I just reached my final form, thank u Olivia Rodrigo," read another tweet.
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Olivia Rodrigo Isn’t Bothered by Rumors; ‘It’s none of my own,’ says the narrator.

Olivia Rodrigo Isn’t Bothered by Rumors; ‘It’s none of my own,’ says the narrator. It’s difficult to think of a singer who has had a more successful year than Olivia Rodrigo. She wisely decided to release her first album, Sour, after her debut single “Drivers License” broke numerous records. The song, which debuted at number one on Friday, May 21, 2021, is already doing well and is on track to do so again. Rodrigo’s third single, “Good 4 U,” was recently certified as her second number one album.
MusicEsquire

Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Is a Universal Story of Surviving Your Teenage Years

I told my boyfriend the other day that I loved him, but it didn't feel the same as the first time I fell in love. "That's got to be for the best," I explained, trying to soften what came out as an unintended blow. "Everything felt so much more extreme," I said, not making matters better for myself. As I permanently tied myself to the shovel I was using to dig a hole, he surprised me and said, "I get that." We talked about what it's like to love someone in your 30s and what happens over the course of the, say, dozen years it takes for you to get there.
Beauty & FashionLaredo Morning Times

Olivia Rodrigo Is a Revelatory New Pop Voice on 'Sour.' Deal With It

In the first few seconds of her debut album, Sour, Olivia Rodrigo declares, “I want it to be, like, messy!” That shouldn’t be too difficult for a pop star who emerged seemingly out of nowhere in January, a Disney actress whose hit “Drivers License” ignited widespread interest in a love triangle between her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-stars. Rodrigo belted extremely relatable, heart-wrenching lines about doing something you were supposed to do with your partner but are now doing alone — and it gave us a glimpse of her songwriting potential. It’s only May, but “Drivers License” is already the song of the year. We’ve given Rodrigo the keys. We’re just lucky to be along for the ride.
CelebritiesDaily Californian

Angst, intimacy and heartbreak abound on Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album ‘Sour’

No pop star in recent memory has had a rise to stardom quite like Olivia Rodrigo’s. The Disney-actress-turned-singer became a worldwide sensation seemingly overnight after the release of her debut single, “Drivers License,” in January. The track blew up on TikTok, and it wasn’t long before it took the rest of the internet by storm: “Drivers License” broke Spotify’s record for most streams in a single week and spent eight weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. After the success of “Drivers License,” all eyes were on Rodrigo as critics and fans waited eagerly to see whether she would live up to the high standard set by her debut. She quickly met that standard with her subsequent hits “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U,” and with the arrival of her debut album Sour, Rodrigo has shown that she’s even more talented and multifaceted than we anticipated.
MusicVanity Fair

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Introduces the Pop Star as a Vulnerable Work in Progress

On “brutal,” the opening track of Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, she slams the brakes on her fast track to super stardom. “I’m so tired that I might quit my job / start a new life and they’d all be so disappointed / because who am I if not exploited,” she talks-sings through her teenage angst. “God! It’s brutal out here,” she howls. It’s a modest way to prime listeners to go easy on her—it’s her first time after all.
EntertainmentVulture

All the Olivia Rodrigo Lyrics From Sour You Could’ve Used in High School

This one’s for those of us who had to get through bad high-school breakups with only the twang of Taylor Swift’s early lyrics to survive. Our only hope for the future, Olivia Rodrigo, took notes and has supplied the angsty, insecure, unsure but unstoppable album we needed with Sour, her debut album. Sure, the 18-year-old High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star went through her high-school heartbreak from the set of a Disney show, but the universal experience of moving on from a fuckboy transcends demographic. (Plus, her confessional lyrics spill the goss between her and her co-star Joshua Bassett that they can’t say out loud. It’s service, really.) If this were 2013, black-and-white edits of Olivia Rodrigo’s lyrics would be filling tumblr blogs and Pinterest boards right now. Below, we’ve covered all possible Instagram caption and subtweet needs — including you, Miss Rodrigo. Don’t let that boy forget what he did.
MusicBillboard

Every Song Ranked on Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’: Critic's Picks

It feels like a lifetime has passed since the unexpected crash landing of Olivia Rodrigo’s record-breaking debut single “Drivers License” in January, a song that has already gathered the social capital of a classic. The 18-year-old singer’s sticky follow up “Deja Vu” swatted away concerns of such a massive debut swallowing her career whole. Her third single, the venomous pop-punk rager “Good 4 U,” tapped into the sweltering annoyance that bubbled under the surface of her apparent sweetness. Now approaching the halfway mark of her breakout year, Rodrigo has released her highly-anticipated debut album Sour.