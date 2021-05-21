Reporter’s passion for CNY history drives vintage content (Letter from the Editor)

It’s common knowledge in our newsroom that if you need to track down a piece of Central New York’s history while researching a story, you ask Johnathan Croyle for help. Johnathan, a self-proclaimed “history nerd” started working in The Post-Standard’s newsroom library right after he graduated from Le Moyne College in 2000 and he’s been culling the archives for interesting stories and photos ever since. “I loved when a reporter or an editor would ask me to find something for them. Especially when they started with, ‘Hey, Johnathan, I got a challenge for you,’” he told me this week.