newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Afternoon Observer | Mass vaccination site to stay open + Part of Queens closed after water main break

By ORDER REPRINT
CharlotteObserver.com
 5 days ago

Happy Friday, Charlotte. This is Kristen, bringing you an off-the-wall story today to kick off the weekend. A gelatinous mass washed up on the North Carolina coast months ago, and it baffled viewers as they tried to figure out what it was. Fungi? Aliens? Squids? Finally, Cape Lookout National Seashore revealed what the odd object was. “As many of you suspected, it is an egg mass of a squid, or actually the eggs of many squids as they lay their eggs together to create the mass,” a post said. You can view it and learn more about the science at play here.

www.charlotteobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass#Mecklenburg Public Health#Charlotte Water#The News Observer#Charlottefive#The Charlotte Observer#Charlotteobserver Com#Instagram#News Observer#Myers Parks Queens Road#Pasquotank County Naacp#Park Road#Bojangles Coliseum#Saturdays#Charlotte Date#Elizabeth City Friday#Tickets#Drive Thru Appointments#Covid Canceling Events#Squids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
NAACP
Related
Charlotte, NCWbt.com

Duke Energy to move corporate headquarters to new plaza in uptown Charlotte

Duke Energy announced Monday the 40-floor office tower plaza currently under construction in uptown Charlotte will become the company’s new corporate headquarters. Formerly known as metro tower, Duke Energy plaza will house approximately 4,400 employees and allow the company to reduce its overall real estate footprint. After a thorough review,...
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Solving Puzzle Wins Mecklenburg County Woman $150,000 Prize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Tamara Mullis of Charlotte found 10 words on her VIP Cashword ticket to win a $150,000 top prize. Mullis purchased her winning $5 ticket from Perry’s Market on Wilgrove Mint Hill Road in Charlotte. She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and...
Davidson, NCPosted by
WCNC

Black barbershop in Davidson stands the test of time

DAVIDSON, N.C. — If you've lived in and around the Charlotte area long enough you know that the town of Davidson was once separated by railroad tracks: one side for Black residents and the other side for whites. Similarly, one barbershop only served white customers, and that was despite all...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

Out Of Gas, Full Of News: The Week In Review From WFAE

If you've been slacking on social etiquette over a year of social distancing, now’s a good time to brush up. In the biggest step back toward “normal” since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that fully vaccinated Americans can ditch their face masks in most situations.
Charlotte, NCcorneliustoday.com

Gas still hit or miss in North Carolina, Lake Norman

May 17. Getting gasoline is still a hit of miss endeavor in Lake Norman and Charlotte, but it is getting better. More stations have gasoline more often, but North Carolina remains the epicenter of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown which ended last week. Locally, sources say police and fire vehicles are...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

Esther's Heart helps feed children across the Charlotte area

CONCORD, N.C. — Andrea King is the founder of Esther's Heart for Transformation Ministry. "Most people in the community know me as Ms. Esther, but that's not my government name," King said. Esther's Heart for Transformation Ministry comes from Esther in the Bible. "She went before the king without permission...
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Charlotte, NCWBTV

A few showers for Tuesday with hotter temperatures ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Overnight will be partly cloudy and cool with low temperatures in the upper 50s for the Piedmont and lower 50s for the mountains. Lower 80s for Wednesday, mid-80s Thursday, and upper 80s Friday. Around 90° by the weekend, along with muggy conditions. Isolated rain and a...
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Let’s protect Asian Americans in Charlotte

On April 2nd, a local Asian-owned business in the Charlotte Transit Center, Plaza Sundries, was vandalized. The attacker hurled racial insults at the owners and caused an estimated $9,000 in damages. Just 12 days later, 37-year-old storeowner Devi Chauhan was shot in the chest while working at his Asian grocery store off Albemarle Road. His attacker did not attempt to rob the store, only to hurt Mr. Chauhan. Mrs. Chauhan is still scared to open the store back up and even to send their children to school, for fear that they might also be attacked.
Charlotte, NCWBTV

Person dies following shooting north of uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died following a reported shooting in north Charlotte Monday afternoon. The incident happened before 1:30 p.m. on Celia Avenue near the intersection with Onyx Street north of uptown. Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with very serious injuries but did not provide further details.
Mecklenburg County, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in April

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Restaurants, food stands and mobile food operators listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected in April, according to data pulled May 13 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections online database.
York County, SCCharlotteObserver.com

Monday morning traffic: Volume high but moving at York County I-77 bridge work site

Traffic was heavy but flowing during the Monday morning rush hour commute toward Charlotte from Rock Hill as the second full week of work on the Interstate 77 bridge began. S.C. Department of Transportation cameras set up at the Catawba River bridge and on alternate route U.S. 21 showed heavy traffic around 8 a.m. Monday on both I-77 and U.S. 21 bridges over the river.
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
Charlotte, NCcharlottemagazine.com

Camping Group Brings Charlotte Kids to the Outdoors

Keith Cradle is a busy guy. The 46-year-old serves as director of youth and juvenile programs for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. He’s also on the boards of directors for the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art and the Charlotte Trail of History—along with seats on the Mint Museum Contemporary Art Board and the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council. It’s no wonder Cradle unplugs from Zoom and escapes on weekends, when the avid hiker and camper heads to one of the several state parks that surround Charlotte.
Huntersville, NCcorneliustoday.com

COVID-19 update May 17; new cases down 22.3%

May 17. By Dave Yochum. The NC Dept. of Health & Human Services today reported 688 new COVID-19 cases, and 28 deaths since Friday attributable to the coronavirus. One of them was in Huntersville. The median of the past seven days of reported results (1,501 cases) statewide is 22.3 percent...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Online farmer’s market launches in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Market Wagon has expanded its online farmers market to Charlotte. That startup provides a way to snag goods from local farms and artisanal food vendors year round. The online store offers items typically found at a farmers market such as produce, eggs, dairy, meat and baked goods.