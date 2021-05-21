Afternoon Observer | Mass vaccination site to stay open + Part of Queens closed after water main break

Happy Friday, Charlotte. This is Kristen, bringing you an off-the-wall story today to kick off the weekend. A gelatinous mass washed up on the North Carolina coast months ago, and it baffled viewers as they tried to figure out what it was. Fungi? Aliens? Squids? Finally, Cape Lookout National Seashore revealed what the odd object was. “As many of you suspected, it is an egg mass of a squid, or actually the eggs of many squids as they lay their eggs together to create the mass,” a post said. You can view it and learn more about the science at play here.