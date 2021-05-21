newsbreak-logo
NHL

Canucks, Coach Travis Green Agree To Two-Year Extension

RealGM
 5 days ago

Canucks coach Travis Green has agreed to a two-year contract with the team through the 2022-23 season, ending speculation that he wouldn't return after Vancouver finished last in its division this season. "It got down to the wire. Ultimately, I wanted to be here. I'm just thankful that we did...

Travis Green
#Canucks#Vancouver#Coaching#Extension
