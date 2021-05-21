newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

“God’s Divine Purpose for Joseph’s Life” By Dr. Gary M. Barker

By Contributed Article
Posted by 
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X3rps_0a7JnktD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mkJ9l_0a7JnktD00
Dr. Gary Baker is an independent columnist for The Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press; you can email him at pastor@gracebaptistpaso.org.

GENESIS 45:4-8

One of the most blessed truths that is revealed in the holy scriptures of the Bible is that God has a special purpose to fulfill thru the lives of His faithful servants. From a human perspective, the events of Joseph’s life that resulted in him becoming a slave in Egypt don’t appear to have any significant purpose or meaningful benefit. Because of his brothers’ hatred, Joseph was exiled into Egypt as a slave. Because of the lie of his master’s wife, he was put into prison. Because of the forgetfulness of a fellow prisoner that Joseph helped, he was forgotten and remained in prison for another two years.

Finally, by God’s grace, Joseph was enabled to supernaturally interpret two of Pharaoh’s dreams and as a result was released from prison and promoted to become the Prime Minister of Pharaoh. This promotion made Joseph a very powerful and wealthy man in Egypt. Joseph became the overseer of a vast amount of grain that would deliver Egypt and many other people from a future famine. This was the main purpose that God had for Joseph’s life. He had absolute control over who would receive any grain that was stored up in Egypt. The future famine was the way God would use to bring Joseph and his family together again. In our next meditation, we will discuss the events that led up to the family’s reunion.

Joseph would then be used by God to preserve his father’s entire family by enabling them to move from Canaan to Egypt. In this move, the Hebrew nation would prosper and numerically grow to become a great nation. All this happened because of the Divine plan and purpose God had for Joseph’s life. This is actually what Joseph would tell his brothers when they came to Egypt to buy some grain (Genesis 45:4-8). Joseph said: “God sent me before you to preserve for you a remnant on earth and to keep alive for you many survivors. So it was not you who sent me here but God”. Joseph realized that all that had happened to him was ordained by God and became the main purpose in his life. God’s divine plan became a great source of blessing.

Lessons to Be Learned.

  1. All the events of a believer’s life are controlled by God’s Divine plan.
  2. God’s Divine plan when experienced always results in His Blessing. (Romans 8:28).
  3. God’s Divine plan gives purpose and meaning to a believer’s life.
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bible#Master#Hebrew#Romans#Purpose God#Blessing#Man#Earth#Prison#Canaan#Absolute Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Country
Egypt
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Paso Robles Press

‘God’s Deliverance of His Imprisoned Servant’ Genesis 41:1-45 Dr. Gary M. Barker

In our last meditation, we learned that the patriarch Joseph was forgotten by a person he had helped get out of the prison that they were both in by interpreting a dream that prophesied his release. The person was the cupbearer and personal friend of Pharaoh, who was the King of Egypt. Joseph asked the cupbearer to ask Pharaoh to get him out of prison. However, the cupbearer forgot all about Joseph’s request after he was restored. Joseph remained in prison for two years before the cupbearer remembered what Joseph had done for him.
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Faithfully: Your life has a purpose

Religion columnist Suzanne Ybarra is a regular contributor for the Woodburn Independent. Anyone interested in writing an editorial piece for the Worship page is encouraged to do so. Contact Editor Phil Hawkins at: phawkins@woodburnindependent.com.Your life has a purpose. You are not alone. Your life is inside God's control. Are you angry or afraid? Questioning God's goodness, power, or even existence? I want to help. God is not doing this to you. Evil exists. Evil is like a roaring, fiercely hungry lion looking for someone to devour (1). Evil's existence is necessary because...
Religionftc.co

God’s Excellent Greatness For You

Imagine God in his royal study behind the desk that runs the cosmos. If he were like you and me, he would be intensely focused. He probably wouldn’t even notice us enter the room. From somewhere deep within, we muster up the courage to say something. Maybe we don’t even know what we’re saying, but we want his attention. So we stumble over our words. Eventually, something resembling a sentence comes out and he looks up. What now?
Religionseeleylake.com

God's design for His Church

I often reflect on the perfection and precision of God's design; on how the leaves and the animals change their colors with the seasons. This past week, however, as my wife and I vacationed in Mexico, I found those reflections focused on God's design for his church, as outlined in Acts chapter 2.
Religionftc.co

The Fear of Death and God’s Grip

The Coronavirus itself may have turned out to be more frightful in the projection than the reality of it — unless you or someone you love died from it. Like all things that bring us fear, there is truth behind that fear. The truth that choked us is that all of us will die (unless escaping at the coming of Christ). It is only a matter of time. We’re sure, as well, that our lives could end in an unexpected way. And, beyond this, most of mankind fears what is beyond death, a just judgment for their actions and thoughts. So, when the artist inserts an unknown intruder virus on the canvas where such dark knowledge is already broad-washed as its background, fear is the result.
Religionstreetsensemedia.org

God’s Part

You’re not that smart with the art. On a never ending chart of accomplishments. to do God’s part again. that Godly part, that makes one nod their head yes,. you are now at your best to pass every test. God insists we be of a good heart. But don’t ever...
ReligionOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

In the thick of the battle with God's Word

My senior year of college involved taking an in-depth Shakespeare class. One of the requirements for passing was to memorize and recite 200 verses of Shakespeare’s literature. To put it mildly, I panicked. I tried. I really did. But the lines would simply not commit to my memory. My professor...
ReligionOldham Era

God’s name reminds us God can’t be used

The man holding the sign with my name on it was a comfort to my eyes. That sign represented refuge and security. It was the only indication I needed that I could trust this person in a place of unfamiliarity. I was in the Lima International Airport in Peru. I...
ReligionBrainerd Dispatch

Clergy View: Discovering God’s purpose for each of our lives

Our nature is to be self sufficient, to build on what we have and know, to explore, and to overcome obstacles. In doing so we progress many good things in life and teach others of our successes, and of the dumb taxes paid along the way. However, we often inflate the value of ourselves in our recollections and place ourselves on the throne.
ReligionGladwin County Record

God's love

When I think of God’s love, I think of words like mercy and forgiveness. While these words are basic, I also am experiencing four other words that help describe his love: unconditional, incomprehensible, eternal and overwhelming. God’s love is unconditional. Regardless of our thoughts, behavior and emotions, whether good or...
Somerset, KYCommonwealth Journal

Diversity and inclusion: God's Will

I read a great article in the Saturday paper. It was about the forming of the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council. I thought it was inspiring, and it gave me cause to look into the word of God for affirmation the purpose and intent. An epiphanic moment occurred during a moment...
Religionthecatholicthing.org

God’s Grandeur

The world is charged with the grandeur of God. And all is seared with trade; bleared, smeared with toil;. And wears man’s smudge and shares man’s smell: the soil. Is bare now, nor can foot feel, being shod. And for all this, nature is never spent;. There lives the dearest...
ReligionCorvallis Gazette-Times

Interfaith Voices: On the divine healing power of God, Jesus

"My soul, wait thou only upon God; for my expectation is from him." (Psalm 62:5) Expectation is reasoning that a future occurrence will be possible. So often, we look to the past to assess our possibilities. Does expectation though, have to be constrained by history or empirical evidence? What happens if expectation opens to include faith in the divine? Noah built an ark, Moses parted the sea, Jesus raised Lazarus from the tomb. And what do those distant miracles actually have to do with our lives today?
ReligionKingsport Times-News

Finding your purpose begins with God's gifts

Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers. Several times over the years I have read a book by Pastor Rick Warren called “The Purpose Driven Life.” In this book, guidance from a Biblical perspective is provided about the gifts God has given us. Pastor Warren leads readers in a direction of determining what their purpose is in life as well as determining a “purpose statement.”
Religionevangelinetoday.com

Minister’s Corner: The Church as God’s community

The Church is a community of God. If we are to learn to grow, then it is crucial that we unlearn the things of the world that prevent us from becoming the people God has called us to be. Romans 12:3 KJV says, “For I say, through the grace given unto me, to every man that is among you, not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think; but to think soberly, according as God hath dealt to every man the measure of faith.”
ReligionBrunswick News

There are no rich nor poor in God’s Kingdom

Why do many Christians seek wealth when the Bible condemns riches?. Dear B.W.: God does not condemn people because they are rich, nor does He justify others because they are poor. Poverty is not a virtue, nor are riches themselves sin. Luke 18 is the famous passage about a rich...
Religionthecatholicthing.org

St. Joseph’s Not-Untimely Death

St. Joseph was certainly not alive when Jesus began his public ministry. This, the tradition has always maintained, for four reasons. First, after the public ministry begins, Joseph is never mentioned in the Gospels in connection with Jesus or Mary, or with the broader family of the “brothers” or more properly “cousins” of the Lord. There is even some suggestion in the way people refer to Joseph that he is no longer alive: “Isn’t this the son of the carpenter?” (Mt. 13:55)
ReligionHerald-Times

By God's Grace

It is by grace you have been saved. — Ephesians 2:5 (niv) Ephesians 2:1-10 Two years ago I visited a well-known pottery factory in Northern Ireland. The pottery made there — vases, figurines, bowls, and dinnerware — is crafted to very high standards. I took advantage of my visit to join a group being guided through the production process.
ReligionRELEVANT Magazine

Today’s Devotional: God is Enough

“Though the fig tree does not bud and there are no grapes on the vines,. though the olive crop fails and the fields produce no food,. though there are no sheep in the pen and no cattle in the stalls,. yet I will rejoice the Lord,. I will be joyful...