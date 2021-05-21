newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Jenny Ta On How Dogecoin Could Reach $1-Trillion Market Cap

By Adam Eckert
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jenny Ta, the founder and CEO of CoinLinked.com, shared her thoughts about the future price of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) Friday on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour." The popularity of Dogecoin has soared recently, as the cryptocurrency that started as a joke is no longer just chasing its tail. The meme-based cryptocurrency received public support from numerous celebrities in 2021 and is picking up traction as a method of payment at retailers.

www.benzinga.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
47K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Cap#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Btc#Traction#Payment#Price Action#Coin#Ceo Elon Musk#Time#Power Hour#Retailers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Tesla
News Break
Celebrities
Related
StocksFortune

The Bitcoin rollercoaster will force Tesla to take earnings hits that investors will hate

It looked like a reckless bet at the time, and in these days of crypto-madness, it's looking more outrageous by the day. Early this year, Elon Musk famously wagered $1.5 billion in Tesla's corporate cash on Bitcoin. As the signature crypto soared, the value of the EV-maker's holdings swelled by over $1.3 billion more than it paid, and despite the recent slide, Tesla's still sitting on a nice––though shrunken––paper profit.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gravity Market Cap Reaches $157,405.69 (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, Gravity has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Gravity has a total market cap of $157,405.69 and approximately $47.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day.
StocksMoney Morning

How PayPal Stock Could Reach $500 a Share

PayPal stock was one of the great success stories of the pandemic. But as the global economy reopens, we're seeing stocks that thrived under the pandemic start to fizzle away. Not PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL). The company that already accounts for 22% of online transactions in the United States...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

WazirX (WRX) Market Cap Reaches $440.76 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $440.76 million and approximately $71.33 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00003943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Four In Ten Consumers Already Bought Crypto: Global Survey

A significant portion of consumers already invested in cryptocurrencies, according to recent research. What Happened: A consumer survey conducted by private digital payments firm Skrill — part of Paysafe Ltd (NYSE: PSFE) — 38% of United Kingdom consumers either invested in or bought a cryptocurrency. While 84% of the study...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Owns Tesla Stock; Should You?

Cathie Wood is the founder and CEO of ARK Invest. In the past couple of years, she's gained a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. As evidence, the performance of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKK) her company manages has crushed the S&P 500 index over the last five years, surging 490% while the broader market gained 105%.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

The Current State of the Dogecoin Market: Time to Take a Bite?

Temptation to get well and truly into the whole dogecoin craze is sweeping the world at record pace. From first-time casual investors to the most experienced traders, dogecoin came from nowhere to become the coin of the moment. At least, in terms of its impressive growth of more than 12,000%...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Snowflake's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected EPS results and issued sales guidance below estimates. Snowflake reported first-quarter earnings per share of $(0.70), which missed the $(0.16) analysts estimate. The company also Issued second-quarter sales guidance in the range of $235 million and $240 million which is below the $251.02 million analysts' expectations.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of several companies with cryptocurrency exposure are trading higher amid a continued rebound in the price of Bitcoin following recent weakness. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) focuses on mining digital assets and owns crypto-currency mining machines. The stock is trading approximately 5% higher at $26.57 on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of 57.75 and a 52-week low of $0.68.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Ford Stock Smashes Resistance, Looks To Continue Higher

The cryptocurrency meltdown has been a blessing to shareholders of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The stock stalled out at resistance close to $13.50. This is where it also stalled in March. It looked like shares were going to move lower. But Wednesday, the company released some news on its electric...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Dollar Tree Q1 Earnings

Shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share rose 53.85% year over year to $1.60, which beat the estimate of $1.40. Revenue of $6,480,000,000 rose by 3.07% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,410,000,000.
MarketsBenzinga

Cardano Founder Says The Only 'Ethereum Killer' Is Ethereum 2.0

Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson, who is also a co-founder of Ethereum (ETH), said Wednesday that the true Ethereum killer is the upcoming version of the project. What Happened: Hoskinson made his remarks to Yahoo Finance during an interview where he discussed a wide range of topics including his discussions with “Shark Tank” fame investor Mark Cuban and the evolution of cryptocurrencies.
Stockscryptoglobe.com

Elon Musk Clarifies He Does Not Control Dogecoin (DOGE)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made it clear on social media he does not control the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) and that his “ability to take action is limited.” Dogecoin, he said, has no formal organization. Musk’s comments came as he was replying to a Twitter user who said the...
StocksPosted by
Hacker Noon

10 Best Tech Stocks: Which are the Most Traded in 2021?

When we talk about stocks, the tech sector is way more popular than other traditional sectors like financial services, industrial, energy, and so on. The technology sector stood strong in stocks since the launch of personal computers by Apple and IBM decades ago. It was a rage during the 80s and 90s, the dot-com bubble, and even today during the COVID-19 pandemic recession.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Carl Icahn Has Been Watching Bitcoin, Ethereum, Says Could Invest Over $1B In Cryptocurrency

Activist investor Carl Icahn is keeping a watch on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and could get jump on to the cryptocurrency bandwagon in a "big way." What Happened: The owner of investment firm Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP), who hasn't bought any cryptocurrency yet, told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday he may eventually put more than $1 billion into an alternative currency.