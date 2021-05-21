newsbreak-logo
5 More Counties Join Effort To Add Parts Of California, Oregon To Idaho

Newsradio 600 KOGO
 1 day ago
A movement to add parts of California and Oregon to Idaho is drumming up more support this week. Five Oregon counties voted to keep the discussions going around their regions joining the Gem State, according to the Orange County Register. Commissioners in Malheur, Lake, Sherman, Grant, and Baker counties are now required to continue studying about potentially joining Idaho. Jefferson and Union counties were the first to do this back in November.

EnvironmentWashington Examiner

Lake Tahoe could see a tsunami someday

Lake Tahoe could see a tsunami in the future, and evidence shows it has likely experienced one in the past, according to a California geologist. The chance of a tsunami is unlikely, but not unthinkable, given the region's susceptibility to earthquakes. The body of water shared by California and Nevada has fault lines that run underneath it, causing a risk of such a disaster.
Idaho Stateschoolinfosystem.org

Civics / K-12 Tax & Spending Climate: More Oregon counties vote to move into Idaho, part of rural effort to ‘gain political refuge from blue states’

Five eastern Oregon counties voted Tuesday in favor of considering becoming part of Idaho. Baker, Grant, Lake, Malheur and Sherman counties join Union and Jefferson, which voted last year to require county officials to study or promote joining Idaho. Grant voted 1,471 to 895 for county officials “to meet and...
Politicsdeseret.com

These five rural counties voted to leave Oregon for Idaho

Five counties in rural Oregon voted this week to leave the state and join nearby Idaho, according to The Washington Post. Resident voters in Baker, Grant, Lake, Malheur and Sherman counties all approved a measure that would require local officials to consider remaking the border of Oregon to remake the border and allow the counties to become a part of Idaho.
California Stateallears.net

California Unveils Details For Fully Reopening Mid-June

California recently announced that on June 15th, it will move “beyond the Blueprint” and that the state’s economy will fully reopen. Since last year, this Blueprint has been the determining factor since last year how business sectors can operate during the pandemic. But what will a fully reopen California economy...
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Oregon Department of Transportation is a hazard to Oregon’s wildfire recovery

The Oregonian published an article wherein Oregon Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Andersen dismissed community concern about the agency’s postfire roadside clear-cutting aspart of a misinformation campaign led by Cascadia Wildlands. That same day, arborists, landowners and the mayor of the small logging town Gates testified before the Oregon Legislature about ODOT’s gross malfeasance.
Oregon Stateroguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 5/21 – Southern Oregon Home Show Kicks Off Today at the Expo, Southern Oregon Regional Teacher of the Year

The latest news stories and stories of interest in the Rogue Valley from the digital home of Southern Oregon, from Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Friday– A 20 percent chance of showers. Snow level 3600 feet rising to 5100 feet in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

How to enter Oregon’s $1 million vaccination lottery

Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday lottery prizes ranging from $10,000 to $1 million for Oregonians vaccinated against COVID-19. A: All residents 18 and older who’ve received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine by June 27 should be entered into the “Take Your Shot Oregon” lottery, which will be held on June 28. One caveat: Oregon officials say a vaccination must be “added to the vaccine database” no later than June 27, so just in case there’s a data entry slowdown, it would be wise to get vaccinated at least a few days before then. If you are an Oregon resident and have already received one or both shots, and are over 18, you will be entered automatically.
Idaho Stateifiberone.com

Handful of Oregon counties vote to consider move into Idaho

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Five eastern Oregon counties have voted in support of considering becoming part of Idaho. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Baker, Grant, Lake, Malheur and Sherman counties joined Union and Jefferson with the Tuesday vote. Those counties voted last year to require county officials to study or promote joining Idaho.
Politicscentraloregondaily.com

Annual campfire restrictions to begin on BLM land along Central Oregon rivers

Annual campfire restrictions will go into effect June 1 on portions of the Deschutes, John Day, White and Crooked Rivers, as well as on BLM-administered lands along Lake Billy Chinook. Reducing the risk of wildfire helps BLM be a good neighbor in the river canyons, while facilitating commercial recreation and...
Idaho StatePosted by
Fox News

Oregon counties make push to secede to Idaho

For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Why a Marriage Between Idaho and Rural Oregon Isn’t Far-Fetched

These aren’t ordinary times. I’ve been listening for months as callers tell me the marriage between rural Oregon and Idaho won’t ever happen. It’s just too complex. Legislators in Salem don’t want to let taxable people fade away. They don’t want to lose representation in the United States House of Representatives. Anyhow, they can outvote the unruly Republicans in the eastern portion of the state.
Lincoln City, ORbeachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Names Part 2: Central and North Coast History

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Part one of this series went over how a few south and central Oregon coast towns got their names, including Gold Beach, Bandon, Coos Bay, Yachats, Newport, Nye Beach and Depoe Bay. (Above: Cape Kiwanda in the early part of the century) See Oregon Coast Names Part I: South to Central Coast History.
PoliticsThe Guardian

Five Oregon counties plot move to Idaho to be with conservative friends

Five rural Oregon counties voted Tuesday in favor of considering a permanent move to Idaho in efforts to join a more conservative political environment. Voters in Malheur, Sherman, Grant, Baker and Lake counties passed a measure that would require county officials to promote and discuss moving the Idaho border west, and incorporate their populations. The counties would join Union and Jefferson counties in Idaho. The predominant industries in the counties that voted to join Idaho are timber, mining, trucking and farming.