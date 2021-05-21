5 More Counties Join Effort To Add Parts Of California, Oregon To Idaho

Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday lottery prizes ranging from $10,000 to $1 million for Oregonians vaccinated against COVID-19. A: All residents 18 and older who’ve received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine by June 27 should be entered into the “Take Your Shot Oregon” lottery, which will be held on June 28. One caveat: Oregon officials say a vaccination must be “added to the vaccine database” no later than June 27, so just in case there’s a data entry slowdown, it would be wise to get vaccinated at least a few days before then. If you are an Oregon resident and have already received one or both shots, and are over 18, you will be entered automatically.