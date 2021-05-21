This year has been very dry to date. How does it compare to the city’s driest year?. Through May 21, this year, with 5.63 inches of precipitation, ranks as the city’s fourth driest year. We had Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski check the record books, and he found that the city’s all-time driest years were 1962 with a full-year total of 22.22 inches and 1956 with 22.23 inches. Through May 21, both of those years had logged considerably more precipitation than this year. In 1962 10.10 inches had fallen, while 10.70 inches was recorded in 1956. Beyond May in 1962, July was the only month with above-normal precipitation with 4.65 inches, and August, September, and December all received less than one inch of precipitation. December was the driest month of the year with just 0.30 inches.