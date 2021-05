While sitting here and typing this on Thursday the 29th , I have no idea which direction this column will go. It happens sometimes. Though unsettling, the words somehow find their way to the paper. There is a thought which weighs heavily on me. All I know to do is start there and see what comes. If I have a thought to begin, it is the Serenity Prayer. The prayers was written by theologian, Reinhold Niebuhr. It says, “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”