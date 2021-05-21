newsbreak-logo
John Tavares Out Indefinitely With Concussion

RealGM
 5 days ago

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was discharged from the hospital Friday morning after suffering a concussion in a scary collision during Thursday night's playoff game against the Montreal Canadiens. The Maple Leafs said Tavares was "thoroughly examined and assessed" by the St. Michael's Hospital neurosurgical team and the team's...

NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Preview: Leafs host the Canucks for their last two matches of the season

Channel: CBC, Sportsnet Ontario, West, and Pacific. After handily beating the Montreal Canadiens 4-1, the Leafs travel back home to play the Vancouver Canucks for two games. The Leafs have been rolling of late, winning three straight since the last mini-series with the Canucks. The power play looks significantly improved...
NHLtheleafsnation.com

TLN Three Stars: 40 in 49 for our favourite #34

The Toronto Maple Leafs started this game looking for redemption after losing in OT to the Montreal Canadiens a few nights ago. Well, they wanted redemption, and they got it. Just 15 seconds after puck drop Alex Galchenyuk opened the scoring for the Leafs. They didn’t stop there, as goals by John Tavares, Pierre Engvall, and Mitch Marner followed. The Leafs were up 4-0 at the end of the first, with 4 goals on 15 SOG. The second period was a bit more back and forth, it included a goal that was unfortunately called off for Ilya Mikheyev, and a goal for the Canadiens by none other than Cole Caufield. Just over three minutes into the third, Artturi Lehkonen got another past Jack Campbell making it 4-2. But, Auston Matthews managed to score another for the Leafs in the last few minutes of the period, ending the game at 5-2, giving the Leafs an exciting W.
NHLBirmingham Star

John Tavares out as Leafs try to draw even vs. Habs

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without captain John Tavares when they try to draw even in their first-round, best-of-seven playoff series Saturday night against the visiting Montreal Canadiens. Tavares has been ruled out for "indefinitely" after he took an accidental Corey Perry knee to the headfollowing a hit by...
HockeyPosted by
WDBO

Tavares has concussion, knee injury; likely to miss series

Toronto captain John Tavares will probably miss the rest of the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens after sustaining a concussion and a knee injury during Game 1. The center's availability for the rest of the postseason is uncertain, if the Maple Leafs advance. General manager Kyle Dubas said there...
HockeyRealGM

John Tavares Hospitalized After Hit To Face

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was taken off the ice on a stretcher after taking a knee to his face Thursday night in Game 1 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens. Tavares gave a thumbs-up as he left the ice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto...
NHLSportsGrid

John Tavares Stretchered Off The Ice In The First Period

It was a scary moment in Game 1 of the North Division series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens. Just over halfway through the opening period, John Tavares was knocked off balance on a clean hit by Ben Chiarot. Tavares fell to the ice and was contacted in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he was falling in an unavoidable play.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Nick Foligno to Miss Game Three

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Foligno will miss Game 3 against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night due to a lower-body injury, the team announced moments before puck drop. Foligno missed the Maple Leafs morning skate Monday. But when Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was asked for an update...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Latest On John Tavares

Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas met with the media to provide an update on center John Tavares who suffered a concussion in a scary collision with Montreal’s Corey Perry in the opening game of their first-round series on Thursday night. The good news is that he was cleared of all structural damage to his head, neck, and spine, relays Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston (Twitter link).
Hockeyhealthdigest.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Captain John Tavares' Head Injury Explained

John Tavares' hockey career was put on hold indefinitely on Thursday, May 20. As reported by The Hockey News, a Sports Illustrated site, the captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs hit the ice after taking a hit from a Montreal Canadiens defenseman. The hit itself didn't do much damage to Tavares. But he tried to get back up at the same time a second Canadiens defenseman jumped clear of him. The end result was the defenseman's knee slamming into Tavares' head and sending him back to the ice.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Quick Shifts: Why Canadiens must make Maple Leafs series nasty

A quick mix of the things we gleaned from the week of hockey, serious and less so, and rolling four lines deep. There is a disconnect between me and my golf clubs. 1. So many elements are lining up perfectly for the Toronto Maple Leafs playoffs — healthy bodies, an elite top six performing at its best, two rounds (minimum) of home ice, a dialed-in starting goalie — that it feels nitpicky to harp on the contender’s weakness.
NHLtheleafsnation.com

Maple Leafs regular season report cards

It was a regular season like no other as the seven Canadian clubs battled it out amongst themselves for North Division supremacy, with the Leafs coming out on top at the end of the 56 game schedule. The team as a whole had an incredible season – arguably the best in franchise history – and it came on the backs of some fantastic individual performances.
NHLmapleleafshotstove.com

Leafs Report Cards: Toronto jumps on Habs early, clinches playoff spot in Montreal

We can officially put an “X” next to the Toronto Maple Leafs now that they’ve clinched a playoff spot with their 4-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. They got some help from the Ottawa Senators, who defeated Vancouver 6-3 earlier in the day, but we’ll focus our analysis on the Leafs tonight — since they’re the only team who matters.
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs Turning Canadiens’ Physicality Against Them

The problem with playing a physical brand of hockey is that, if you’re not careful, it can be hard to keep your head about you. You can only be just a little bit out of control. But, when physicality loses control, your ability to reason goes with it. The Canadiens’...