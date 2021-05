The silence surrounding Deshaun Watson's legal saga has been deafening, of late. For a month, the Deshaun Watson legal saga was non stop chaos, on special media and in the news realm. If it wasn't another few lawsuits dropping, it was Tony Buzbee firing away at Watson and Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, on social media. That would typically be followed by a statement of some sort from Hardin, and on and on we went.