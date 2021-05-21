newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

The Workroom settles into new location

montenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Workroom may be known for their visible workouts through Main Street with participants running the staircases while carrying kettlebell weights, but owner/trainer Heather Olson says that shouldn’t intimidate people who think they may not be capable of that kind of workout. “I think people are intimidated sometimes and there’s really no need to be because they may see or hear that those are some crazy workouts but that’s not necessarily the norm,” Olson says. In reality, she says the training that takes place at The Workroom is tailored to each person’s physical ability to improve the body’s function over time. While classes are all conducted around activities that provide the same kinds of muscle movements, the movements are tailored to each individual. “So nobody has to say I can’t do that and then do nothing. It works for everybody,” Olson says.

www.montenews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strength Training#Functional Training#Fitness Training#Gymnastics#Floor Space#Open Space#Office Space#Physical Space#Building Materials#Kinesiology Major#Covid#The National Guard#Location#Salvaged Materials#Spaces#Main Street#Shower Rooms#Functional Movements#Squares#Gymnastic Movements
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
Related
Ormond Beach, FLormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Outpost/LEVEL10 moves to new location

Ormond Outpost/LEVEL10 Performance Motorsports announced that the company has relocated to 1095 North U. S. 1, Suites 1 and 2, in Ormond Beach. The 3,000 square-foot retail space is less than two miles from their former location on U.S. 1. “We are just a couple of miles south of our...
Restaurantsmilwaukeemag.com

Honeypie Reopens in New Location

Honeypie Cafe is reopening Thursday, May 13 in its new, much-anticipated digs (2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.). This is a quiet “preview” reopening, with the grand opening set for Wednesday, May 19 – which is also the anniversary of the restaurant’s opening back in 2009. Honeypie closed at its original space...
Columbia, SCColumbia Star

Providence Pulmonary Practice moves to new location

The Providence Medical Group Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine practice has moved to a new office location on the campus of Providence Health Northeast. The new location provides additional office space for this growing practice, as well as convenient parking and access for patients. Dr. Hina Chaudhry and the Providence Pulmonary...
Beauty & FashionSeacoast Online

The Nail Spa by Thao moves to new location

KENNEBUNK — The Nail Spa by Thao, which is owned by Thao Tran, is now open in the renovated space at 28 Portland Road, with Erin McCabe opening The Hair Lounge in the same building. Tran moved The Nail Spa to the new location from its location at 73 York...
Duluth, MNPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Blacklist Brewing Co. Moving to New Location

Blacklist Brewing Co. has been busy planning a move to a new location. Now that even more pandemic restrictions have been lifted, bars and restaurants around the area are starting to get busy again, and Blacklist Brewing Co. will be ready for the surge with a brand-new location located just down the street from their current location at 120 E. Superior St.
Brinnon, WAPort Townsend Leader

Annual plant sale has new location

The Quilcene Brinnon Garden Club annual plant sale — always anticipated by local gardeners — will be held this year for two days on Memorial Day weekend. The sale will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30 at a new site, the Brinnon Community Center.
Shrewsbury, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Concierge Physical Therapy opening new location in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY – Concierge Physical Therapy owner Dr. Sean Lordan and his team have treated thousands of patients in Lordan’s Sutton office since 2018 using a unique approach of both the latest technology and individualized plans with a focus on the “whole person.”. As a result of the growing need for...
Fort Madison, IAPen City Current

Santa Store looking for new location

FORT MADISON – A 13-year local tradition of helping community kids buy gifts for their families is in a perilous jam. The Santa Store, which ran out of the old Kum & Go gas station owned by former Mayor Brad Randolph last year, is again looking for a new home. The operation has run out of local churches and former schools in the past, but now is looking for something a bit more steady.
New Britain, CThigh-profile.com

Root Center to Open New Location

Hartford, CT – The Root Center for Advanced Recovery announced it will open a new behavioral health center in New Britain later this summer. Through a holistic, research-driven approach to wellness, Root Center presently treats more than 5,500 patients per day in its growing network of clinics across Connecticut. The New Britain location is planned as a behavioral health center, providing services for both mental health and substance use disorders.
Ashburn, VAtheburn.com

Work begins on new Burger King location in Ashburn

Work is underway on a new Burger King location in Ashburn. The property has been fenced off. A “coming soon” banner has been hung. And crews with earth movers have started prepping the site. The Burger King is coming to the Riverside Square shopping center on the north side of...
Franklin, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Onyx & Alabaster Opens in New Location

The design studio created by interior designer Tanya Hembree, Onyx & Alabaster opens at its new location today, Wednesday, May 26 at 234 Public Square in downtown Franklin. The studio’s previous location was on 2nd Avenue North in downtown Franklin. Onyx & Alabaster will officially open at 12:30 pm with...
California, MOCalifornia Democrat

Angel Lawncare settles in at new business space

Angel Lawncare finds itself at a new location starting this month. With a growing business, owner Erick Angel decided to expand his trade to 102 Railroad Avenue, the former location of Drinkard Construction. Angel said he is excited to get to work as he sets up his new business space, where he’ll continue to offer lawn care services throughout the year.
Moorhead, MNkvrr.com

Altony’s in Moorhead reopens in a new location

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — After one door closes, another one opens for an Italian restaurant in Moorhead. Altony’s moves to a new location in south Moorhead. “Steady and busy. Oh, they’re very glad we’re back open. They missed us,” says Ryan Alford. The Italian theme has stayed. What was once...
Hammond, INWISH-TV

Crossroads YMCA plans new location

HAMMOND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Crossroads YMCA in Hammond has announced plans for a new and expanded YMCA facility. The organization is partnering with the city to create the $45 million destination YMCA at the former Woodmar Mall site, which the city says will triple the size of the current facility and create some 200 jobs.
PoliticsPosted by
DFW Community News

Miss Belle’s House Journeys to New Location

Miss Belle’s House, the City-owned, historic landmark that has resided for decades near the intersection of Plano Road and Lookout Drive, became a “mobile home” today as it was transported a few blocks down Lookout to its new temporary location at the Fire Training and Emergency Operations Center. The wooden,...
Verona Beach, NYRomesentinel.com

Parkway Center to open new location in Verona Beach

VERONA BEACH — The Parkway Center has announced the opening of its second location in Verona Beach. The Center will open its Fitness Center located at 6734 Route 13 on May 17 by appointment only during temporary hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Center will...