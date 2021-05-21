The Workroom settles into new location

The Workroom may be known for their visible workouts through Main Street with participants running the staircases while carrying kettlebell weights, but owner/trainer Heather Olson says that shouldn’t intimidate people who think they may not be capable of that kind of workout. “I think people are intimidated sometimes and there’s really no need to be because they may see or hear that those are some crazy workouts but that’s not necessarily the norm,” Olson says. In reality, she says the training that takes place at The Workroom is tailored to each person’s physical ability to improve the body’s function over time. While classes are all conducted around activities that provide the same kinds of muscle movements, the movements are tailored to each individual. “So nobody has to say I can’t do that and then do nothing. It works for everybody,” Olson says.