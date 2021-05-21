Ford CEO says US needs to regulate automated driving systems

Wednesday night was all about the lightning strike, and the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning sure did. The all-electric truck looks mighty compelling for what buyers get, and we especially dig the fact it's not trying to be anything over the top, it's mostly trying to be an F-Series that happens to be electric. For one reason or another, at least 20,000 people felt the same way and tossed $100 deposits at the Blue Oval in the first hours after the reveal.