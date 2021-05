CASSOPOLIS — With Cassopolis’ beach project near completion, one Cass County family is looking to create a new summer attraction to bring even more fun to Stone Lake. The Gogol family, including Ted, Brenda and Christian, is moving forward to open a water park in downtown Cassopolis called The Aquapark at Stone Lake. The family is working with Water Warrior Services to design and install the inflatable park, which will float on Stone Lake. In total, the park will cover roughly one-half of a percent of the lake.