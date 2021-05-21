newsbreak-logo
Oprah And Prince Harry’s Series ‘The Me You Can’t See’ May Provide A Needed Breakthrough For Viewers, Says EP/Director Dawn Porter

By Anne Easton
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Until recently, there was very little talk about mental health, especially on TV. Fortunately, this is changing. Coming from Executive Producers Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, The Me You Can’t See is a series that takes an in-depth look at mental health and emotional well-being. Framed by Oprah and Harry...

TV & Videostvinsider.com

Prince Harry and Oprah Docuseries: Trailer Released for ‘The Me You Can’t See’ (VIDEO)

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are shedding the stigma surrounding mental health in the first official trailer for the new Apple TV+ series The Me You Can’t See. The multi-part docuseries from the TV mogul and the British royal offers a glimpse into the diverse stories of mental health and emotional well-being, providing insights from celebrity guests, everyday people, plus mental health professionals and advocates.
CelebritiesShowbiz411

Oprah and Prince Harry Still Have Mental Health Documentary Waiting to Drop: Bigger Problem Than Harry-Meghan Interview?

Oprah Winfrey is on the Drew Barrymore Show this morning. Oprah released a new book this week that shot straight to number 1. Instead of promoting “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing” on the number 1 show, “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” Winfrey is on the low-rated “Drew” because it’s on CBS stations and produced by CBS syndication. Back in 1999, Oprah became a major shareholder in CBS when the company bought her syndicator, King World.
TV & Videosnews-graphic.com

‘Army of the Dead,’ Oprah and Prince Harry’s ‘Me You Can’t See,’ Marvel’s ‘MODOK,’ All-Star ‘Solos’ Among Streaming Bonanza, PBS Goes Inside the Met

After briefly invading theaters, Zack Snyder’s zombie epic lands on Netflix. Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry collaborate on a series about mental health. Marvel goes for laughs in the animated M.O.D.O.K. The stars come out for Amazon Prime’s Solos anthology. PBS takes viewers inside one of the world’s greatest museums.
TV & Videosnewsbrig.com

Prince Harry on His Apple Project ‘The Me You Can’t See’: This Docu-Series on Mental Health Gave Me Great Satisfaction

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is looking forward to the release of a project he is passionate about titled The Me You Can’t See on Apple TV plus later this month. He has a lot of good things in the pipeline: An addition to the family, his second daughter with Meghan Markle is expected in summer, and his Apple TV plus series ‘The Me You Can’t See’ will release on May 21. Talking about the upcoming series, Harry has produced with Oprah Winfrey to address issues on mental health while opening up about their own mental health journeys and struggles, a source revealed to US Weekly that the docu-series is Harry’s ‘one of the passionate projects.’ Prince Harry Shares How He Used to Meet Meghan Markle, Hiding From Media Attention.
Books & LiteratureGrazia

Everything You Need To Know About The Me You Can't See, Prince Harry's New Documentary

Ever since Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US, we have been grateful for every glimpse we can get. For the most part, those have come from Zoom calls with charities, the occasional candid shot of them out and about, a public appearance or two and, of course, their high profile interviews with James Corden and Oprah Winfrey. Now, Harry is back as a producer and participant in The Me You Can't See, a hotly anticipated documentary about mental health. Here's what you need to know.
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey Unite on 'The Me You Can't See': TV Review

Oprah Winfrey’s interview, earlier this year, with the former working royal and his wife Meghan put utterly modern confessionalism to work to explode the image Buckingham Palace had cultivated over centuries. The pair’s revelations about their alienation from what they described as a restrictive, unfeeling and openly racist “firm” raised painful and pointed questions about what lay ahead for a family so bound up by tradition that it broke members apart. For all the chaos and noise of that moment, though, it was possible to wonder, too, what the future held for a couple that had now told a story with a beginning (their coupling), a middle (their near-undoing), and an end (their seemingly boundless future outside the monarchy, in what was once referred to as private life). Harry and Meghan were unburdened, and were disentangled from the origin of their global fame. They plainly had interest in doing good work, but that would be perhaps most easily accomplished by holding our attention. And what was left to share?
Mental HealthPosted by
The Independent

Prince Harry’s ‘The Me You Can’t See’ with Oprah includes ‘deeply personal’ episode

Prince Harry is expected to share more of his personal struggles in his new documentary with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can’t See.The series, which will be released on Apple TV+ , 21 May, aims to break down the stigmas associated with mental health issues with the help of well-known celebrities, such as Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and celebrity chef Rashad Armstead.Ahead of the release, a source told Page Six that viewers can also expect to hear Harry speak candidly about his own struggles.“One of the episodes is very personal … deeply,” they told the publication.In the documentary’s official trailer, which was released earlier this week, Harry and Oprah...
Mental Healthzapgossip.com

Prince Harry praised by The Me You Can’t See director: ‘Unique and special’

The director of ‘The Me You Can’t See’ has said it was “unique and special” to have Prince Harry open up about his mental health. The 36-year-old royal appeared on the Apple TV docuseries to discuss a range of topics – including his mental health, his journey into fatherhood, and his life as a member of the royal family – with Oprah Winfrey.
CelebritiesCult of Mac

Prince Harry and Oprah’s Apple TV+ series is a royal success

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s Apple TV+ show, The Me You Can’t See, apparently became a big hit for the streaming service. According to Deadline, insiders call the series the most-watched program worldwide on Apple TV+ since premiering earlier this month. It also drew 25% new viewers to the service, and a “more than 40% increase” in average weekend viewership in Harry’s homeland.