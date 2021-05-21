7 Ways To Dress Up Your Loungewear

It’s finally time to start dining out, meeting up with friends, and going out in the world, which is so exciting after a year of work from home life and social distancing. Only one problem: your closet, once brimming with fun going-out looks and professional ensembles, is now predominately loungewear. It’s understandable—who wants to wear jeans all day when you’re just sitting on Zoom meetings all day, anyway—but you now might be wondering what you should be wearing out in public after so many months indoors, and if there’s a way to repurpose your lounging favorites for the outside world.