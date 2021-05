“But a new day brings new opportunities. And I was ready to make a statement.”. Cruella does indeed make bold fashion statements, especially in the new upcoming live-action Disney film, Cruella, premiering on May 29! Emma Stone is taking on the iconic role of one of our favorite villains, Cruella de Vil, and she is bringing forth a whole new side of Cruella we haven’t seen yet. The film explores the origins of Cruella de Vil before 101 Dalmations, and so far we are loving her London punk fashion sense.