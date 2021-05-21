newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holdrege, NE

Phelps Community Pantry Serves those in the County

By Brian Gnuse
NebraskaTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOURS: Monday - Friday 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm Closed on Saturday, Sunday and Holidays.

nebraska.tv
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Society
City
Holdrege, NE
County
Phelps County, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Neb#Ntv#Good Life#Pastor Murry Jones#Ne Hours#Sat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Nebraska StateGrand Island Independent

USS Nebraska submarine sailors to visit Kearney, North Platte

KEARNEY — Plans are being made for a group of sailors from the nuclear submarine USS Nebraska, “SSBN739,” to visit the Kearney area on June 15-16. According to Nebraska Admiral Gloria LeDroit of Kearney, the sailors’ visit is sponsored by the Nebraska Admirals Association. LeDroit said the sailors will speak...
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Protesters gather in opposition of proposed health education standards

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- The Nebraska State School Board anticipates the approval of proposed health education standards by fall of this year. The standards create the framework for K-12 health education in Nebraska. Some parent groups, and even some state politicians, are voicing concern about portions of the proposed standards,...
Nebraska Statecorrections1.com

Neb. prisons set to relax COVID-19 restrictions

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services soon will begin relaxing standards put in place at the start of the pandemic for visitors and volunteers and allowing more activities at the state's prisons. "This is a huge step forward and one that is sure to be welcomed by...
Nebraska StateHenderson Daily Dispatch

Creedmoor student graduates from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Michael James Bailey of Creedmoor was among 3,512 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 7 and 8. Bailey earned a master’s in engineering management from the Office of Graduate Studies. He was among a group of graduates who collectively are...
California StateWRAL

2 Nebraska kids found dead, father arrested in California

BELLEVUE, Neb. — The father of two young children found dead in his eastern Nebraska home, where they had been staying for a court-ordered visitation with him, has been arrested four states away in California, police said. Police in Bellevue, south of Omaha, said 5-year-old Emily Price and 3-year-old Theodore...
Nebraska StateArgus Press

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. May 14, 2021. Editorial: Nebraska Passport program provides fun, helps local economies. Tourism is a big deal for Nebraska, pumping $3.5 billion into the economy in 2019. That might surprise people who think the Cornhusker State has little more to offer visitors than, well, corn. Savvy Nebraskans know...
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Game and Parks seeking help naming new bison calf

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A new bison calf has arrived at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking the public's help in naming it. The calf was born May 10th and was first publicly announced on May 14th, but the organization announced an update on Sunday, declaring that the calf is a boy.
Phelps County, NEruralradio.com

Prairie Museum Developing New Plum Creek Display

HOLDREGE – Volunteers at the Nebraska Prairie Museum are developing a brand new display featuring Plum Creek. The Nebraska Prairie Museum the last several years has promoted the Plum Creek area located in the extreme northwest corner of Phelps County. Between 1860 and 1870 it was a busy transportation route that suffered the attack that started the Indian War of 1864. Later, it was also home to several military personnel, a few farmsteads, and traders that protected and supplied the endless stream of travelers with food, equipment, and repairs.
Kearney, NEGrand Island Independent

42% of Two Rivers district COVID-19 vaccinated; 47% statewide

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two days. New cases included three in Buffalo County and three in Phelps County on Wednesday, and three in Buffalo County and two in Dawson County on Thursday. Two Rivers has had 10,522 cases...
Holdrege, NENebraskaTV

Holdrege YMCA selling R-7 Program Center

HOLDREGE, Neb. — A building owned by the Don Sjogren Community YMCA that provided extra gym space for sports and programs is now for sale. According to a news release, the board of directors voted in April to sell the R-7 Program Center located at 1421 13th Street in Holdrege.
Phelps County, NEruralradio.com

11 New Cases of COVID Reported in Two Rivers

KEARNEY –Eleven (11) new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in the seven-county region it serves for Wednesday, May 5, and Thursday, May 6. Please check the Two Rivers website for more detailed information for our citizens on current COVID-19. New confirmed cases for Wednesday include:
Holdrege, NEruralradio.com

Kerri Lann Bernstrauch, 36 years of age, of Holdrege

Memorial Services for Kerri L. Bernstrauch will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege, Nebraska. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Due to health concerns, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic; the Bernstrauch family sincerely encourages...
Holdrege, NEruralradio.com

Harold Leslie Johnson, 97 years of age of Holdrege

Funeral Services for Harold L. Johnson will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Holcomb Evangelical Free Church in rural Holdrege, Nebraska with Pastor Randy Simmons and Chaplain DeWane Dow officiating. Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege, with Military Honors provided by the Martin-Horn American Legion Post #66 in conjunction with the Army National Guard Funeral Honors Team.
Nebraska StateKearney Hub

Two die in Tuesday crash west of Holdrege

HOLDREGE — Two people died and a child was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday west of Holdrege. The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the crash that claimed the lives of both drivers and sent a child to the hospital. At approximately 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, a Chevrolet Silverado was...