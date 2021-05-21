Phelps Community Pantry Serves those in the County

HOLDREGE – Volunteers at the Nebraska Prairie Museum are developing a brand new display featuring Plum Creek. The Nebraska Prairie Museum the last several years has promoted the Plum Creek area located in the extreme northwest corner of Phelps County. Between 1860 and 1870 it was a busy transportation route that suffered the attack that started the Indian War of 1864. Later, it was also home to several military personnel, a few farmsteads, and traders that protected and supplied the endless stream of travelers with food, equipment, and repairs.