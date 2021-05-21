newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lebanon, MO

Beer and barbecue

By CHRISTY DIEMAN • EDITOR@LACLEDERECORD.COM
Laclede Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Hash became the new owner of Boat Town Brewery in Phillipsburg in August of 2019 after being on staff from the brewery’s founding in 2016. Brian and wife, Shelly, also own Boondock’s restaurant, the later addition to the brewery in the adjacent building. The two joint businesses work together with people flowing back and forth between both the indoor dining, the tap room and the outdoor beer garden that connects them. “I’ve been an enthusiastic consumer of beer, especially craft beer, for a long time, but I had never brewed until I started working here and got the opportunity to do that. Craft beer is a lot like what we would consider homemade or artisan food, rather than being mass produced,” Hash said. While opening a brewery is a new direction for Hash, being in leadership and retail is not. Hash grew up in Lebanon, graduating high school in 1988, and said he grew up in a farm store. His parents, Bill and Ruth Ann Hash, were the original owners of Lebanon’s well known agriculture supply store, Bill’s Farm and Home.

www.laclederecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, MO
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Restaurants
City
Phillipsburg, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue#Beer Garden#Craft Beer#Food Drink#Food Supply#Boat Town Brewery#Bill S Farm And Home#Bethel Seminary#Lcr#Farm#Agriculture Supply Store#St Paul Minnesota#Businesses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Retail
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Missouri Statekhqa.com

Take-home cocktails permanently allowed in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers have passed a measure that now lets patrons bring alcoholic beverages home with them from certain establishments. One of the owners of Barvino in Jefferson city, Matt Green, said that although the to-go alcohol purchases have been beneficial they are not a major part of Barvino's income.
Missouri Statemycouriertribune.com

Strawberries grow wild in Missouri

Did you realize that one of our native plants is responsible for an industry worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year? Our wild strawberry is one of the parents of the cultivated strawberry, and around 250 different cultivated varieties available, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. Strawberries are...
Missouri Statestlmag.com

Five Missouri small towns to explore this summer

As we daydream of escaping our towns for others, we've rounded up nearby Missouri cities that are hidden gems of sorts. Load up the car (don't worry, you'll only be driving for a couple of hours) and embark on an adventure to these quaint communities. Visitors can spend the day strolling shops, savoring the dishes of dining locales, and take in each city's rich history and architecture.
Missouri Statemissouristate.edu

Celebrate Staff Appreciation Week

We’re saying thank you to Missouri State’s super staff this week, May 17-21. Tuesday, May 18: If you ordered a Staff Superhero t-shirt, you’ll get a message about picking it up. Thursday, May 20: Super Shout-Outs – Share photos and shout-outs on social media #MSUStaffSuperhero. Friday, May 21: Due to...
Missouri StatePosted by
5 On Your Side

Cocktails to-go could become permanent in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Jugs of margaritas, cans of freshly poured draft beer and fancy glasses full of complicated cocktails served to-go could be a permanent addition to the menu for bars and restaurants across Missouri. In a flurry of legislative action Friday night, state lawmakers passed SB 126, which...
Lebanon, MOLaclede Record

Visit the eight biggest Route 66 attractions near Lebanon, Mo.

If you want to enjoy an interesting Sunday afternoon drive, (or any other day for that matter) find a copy of the 2021 Laclede County Route 66 Guide and Map, a joint project of the Lebanon-Laclede County Route 66 Society and The Laclede County Record. Using the guide, you can travel 36 miles of Route 66 from one end of Laclede County to the other, identifying mile-by-mile nearly 100 existing and past points of interest that made the Mother Road the attraction it continues to be today.
Conway, MOPosted by
Conway News Alert

Conway calendar: Events coming up

1. Wild Soul Art Journaling; 2. ACLS Provider Course (2-Day) (Springfield) -ED GNRs; 3. Blow Hard and Shine Bright Extended Workshops; 4. AAP/AHA Neonatal Resuscitation Program (NRP)-MAT/CHILD GNRs; 5. AWHONN Advanced Fetal Monitoring;
Florida StateLaclede Record

Lindsay Auto Group purchased by Florida dealership chain

Florida-based Ed Morse Automotive Group has announced that it has purchased the three dealerships that comprised the Lindsay Auto Group. Lindsay Chevrolet and Lindsay Ford in Lebanon will now be branded Ed Morse Chevrolet and Ed Morse Ford. The group also will be taking over the Lindsay dealership in St. Robert, according to a press release from the Ed Morse Automotive Group.
Lebanon, MOlakenewsonline.com

HUB E-Nite Explores New Lebanon Commercial Street Startups

Over 20 people from all around the Lake Area attended The HUB Business Incubator’s E-Nite on Wednesday evening, April 21 to hear from owners of three new businesses operating on Lebanon’s Commercial Street. The event was Emceed by Lebanon’s Regional Economic Development, Inc’s (REDI) CEO and board member for The HUB, Brian Thompson. The event kicked off at newly opened The Rail 1868 Restaurant and Tavern. From its upstairs landing meeting space, the group heard first from Ashton Light, Executive Director of Lebanon’s Downtown Business District initiative, about the progress made in the rejuvenation of Lebanon’s historic downtown. Ashton highlighted the 16 new businesses opening in the Business District, along with renewed interest by entrepreneurs and real estate investors in the buildings and land inside the District.