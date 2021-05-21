newsbreak-logo
Cameron Fisher competes at MSHSAA tennis championships

By ALEX BOYER • ALEX@LACLEDERECORD.COM
Laclede Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Cameron Fisher competed on Thursday afternoon in Springfield at Cooper Tennis Complex in singles play in the Class 2 championships in a 16 man bracket and finished the day with a 1-2 record. It was the first time since 1984 (Angie Jackson) that a member of the Lebanon High School tennis program had qualified for the State Championships. “Cameron played awesome tennis all season,” head coach Ron Crowell said. “He finished the year with 20 wins and was All-Conference and All-District. It is truly remarkable what he was able to do this season. He came in with no experience after deciding to play as a junior and having his season stopped due to the quarantine. “It was incredible how far he was able to go with such limited experience, and it is a true credit to the type of person he is. He got better every day and got rewarded with a fantastic season.”

