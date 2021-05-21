2 Southwest airplanes make contact with each other at Midway
CHICAGO - Two Southwest airplanes made contact on the ground at Midway International Airport Friday afternoon. The incident happened shortly after 12:15 p.m. Southwest Flight 654 was departing from Chicago Midway to Birmingham and was pushing back from the gate when the aircraft wingtip came into contact with the horizontal stabilizer of a Southwest arrival flight that was sitting near a neighboring gate, a spokesperson with Southwest Airlines said.www.fox32chicago.com