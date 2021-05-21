Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleArizona State Retirement System cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,899 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $41,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Arizona Statemodernreaders.com

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Economymodernreaders.com

Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Arizona Statemodernreaders.com

Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $645,000 Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Wells Fargo & Company Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $351.00

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.04.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Versor Investments LP Sells 99,194 Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,194 shares during the quarter. Navistar International comprises about 2.2% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Versor Investments LP owned 0.85% of Navistar International worth $37,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 28,939 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,939 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $35,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,027 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,086,903 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,057,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,086,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Marathon Petroleum worth $3,479,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 161,352 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,000. Vipshop makes up about 0.8% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 472 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.81. Avient posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 165,865 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 165,865 shares during the quarter. Waters makes up approximately 1.4% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Waters were worth $64,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) PT at $67.90

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.90.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 75,526 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,526 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will report $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Has $4.71 Billion Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144,278 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of CSX worth $4,709,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.