Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.04.