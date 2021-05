It was a harrowing day for a 77-year-old Forsyth County woman who was kidnapped and robbed by two women Monday. The ordeal started at about 1:55 p.m. Monday when the 77-year-old woman was walking to her car in the parking lot of the Goodwill located at 715 Atlanta Highway. She was confronted by two women who told her to get into their car or something would happen to her. Once in the vehicle, sheriff’s officials say the suspects told the victim that she needed to withdraw $10,000 from her bank account and they would give her $45,000 in return.