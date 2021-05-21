Kate Middleton Connects With A Woman Who Lost Her Grandparents To COVID-19

Lockdown restrictions are easing in the United Kingdom, and the Duchess of Cambridge is out and about again. She left copies of her pandemic photography book, Hold Still, around Kensington Gardens. She said hi to sheep at a sustainable farm in Darlington. And she and Prince William launched their own Youtube channel. Their first video showed seemingly off-the-cuff conversations between the two: “By the way, be careful what you say now because these guys, they're filming everything," William whispered to his wife. "I know!" she replied, laughing. Each instance, she was simultaneously polished yet relatable, warm yet professional, stylish yet sensible. (In one appearance, she wore a blouse that she first donned ten years before.) An eternal optimist might call her perfect; an eternal pessimist would call her boring. In reality, she was a balance of both: lively enough to attract positive press coverage, yet subdued enough to not attract sensational press coverage.