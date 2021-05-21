newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Fuller picture emerges of suspected serial killer in Mexico

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (AP) — A fuller picture began to emerge Friday of the apparently affable 72-year-old former butcher who hacked up one woman in the basement of his home, and is suspected of killing many others. The stocky, short suspect has been identified only as “Andrés” under Mexican laws protecting...

