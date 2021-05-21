Keylee Long and the Art of Transforming Poetry

The Germanic people who inhabited England before William the Conqueror became ruler in 1066 spoke a language known as Old English. Steeped in the art of storytelling, theirs was essentially an oral culture and few tales were committed to manuscripts that have survived. Those that do are testament to the rich legacy of its verse. The legacy and long afterlife of Old English poetry, and the reception history of its stories, are the subjects of new research by Robert E. Bjork of Arizona State University.For a body of literature recorded in just four manuscripts, Old English poetry has a legacy that belies the small number of works that have survived the 1,000 or more years since they were first written down.