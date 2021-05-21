Keylee Long and the Art of Transforming Poetry

The fourth poem in my debut full-length poetry collection, Salamat sa Intersectionality, describes a specific scene in Nevada, my half-home state (the other half being California). Nevada’s vast expanses of wilderness, its stretches of mountains, and its shifting tones of dirt aren’t foreign subjects to me, as I’ve reflected on these idyllic aspects of the state in many other pieces. However, in this poem, simply titled “Nevada,” I explore a different sense of love entangled with what I believe is an act of mercy. Written as a sonnet (sans meter and rhyme scheme), “Nevada” lyrically depicts the Bureau of Land Management’s euthanasia of mustangs in the northern part of the state. The poem grotesquely represents a dying horse—“[g]uts decorate a thirsty earth”—while flies “battle” for the corpse. The imagery is visceral and, I hope, cinematic, as I want to leave readers with impactfully disturbing images.