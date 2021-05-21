Orange Blossom Trail shut down, business evacuated after gas leak in south Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A gas line rupture forced emergency crews to close a major roadway and evacuate a nearby business Friday afternoon.

Orange County firefighters were called to the intersection of Lake Jessamine Drive and South Orange Blossom Trail just before noon Friday for reports of a gas leak.

According to Orange County Fire/Rescue, the leak involves two separate gas lines. One has been shut down, but TECO gas crews are still working to find and shut down the second line.

Orange Blossom Trail has been shut down in both the northbound and southbound lanes as TECO crews work on the leak.