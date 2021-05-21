newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, FL

Orange Blossom Trail shut down, business evacuated after gas leak in south Orange County

By Charles Frazier, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rWWu6_0a7JjGSh00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A gas line rupture forced emergency crews to close a major roadway and evacuate a nearby business Friday afternoon.

Orange County firefighters were called to the intersection of Lake Jessamine Drive and South Orange Blossom Trail just before noon Friday for reports of a gas leak.

According to Orange County Fire/Rescue, the leak involves two separate gas lines. One has been shut down, but TECO gas crews are still working to find and shut down the second line.

Orange Blossom Trail has been shut down in both the northbound and southbound lanes as TECO crews work on the leak.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
33K+
Followers
45K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, FL
Traffic
Orange County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Leak#The Leak#Accident#Fire#Emergency Crews#Orange Blossom Trail#Tecoenergy#Orange County Fire Rescue#Teco Gas Crews#Gas Line Break#Lake Jessamine Drive#Ocfire Rescue#Fla#Pic#Jessamine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Hilton Head Island, SCPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Massive alligator crosses road, briefly stops traffic in Hilton Head neighborhood

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Why did the alligator cross the road? Raging hormones, apparently. According to The Island Packet and WJCL-TV, Bonnie Gutman was on South Carolina’s Hilton Head Island earlier this month when she spotted a large alligator walking across Seabrook Drive. She then shared a photo of the 12-foot-long reptile, which briefly brought traffic to a stop, she said.
Orange County, FLocfl.net

Orange County Government and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Provide Options for Proper Disposal of Worn U.S. Flags

Orange County, Fla. – In partnership with the National Association of Counties and Florida Association of Counties, Orange County Government and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office have installed flag retirement boxes at the following locations:. Orange County Government’s Administration Building, located at 201 S. Rosalind Avenue in Orlando. The box...
Volusia County, FLfox35orlando.com

Wild chase through Volusia County

We are learning more about a wild, high-speed pursuit out of Volusia County. Deputies say a driver was weaving through traffic, going the wrong way, and hitting cars. Deputies nabbed two suspects in Orange County.
Orlando, FLWESH

Vaccination site at Orange County Convention Center begins final week

ORLANDO, Fla. — The location where Orlando's biggest response to the coronavirus pandemic began, from testing early on to the vaccine rollout, will end its role as a vaccination site soon. The drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination operation at the Orange County Convention Center is set to begin its final week. Anyone...
Florida Stateclick orlando

Largest COVID-19 testing site in Central Florida closes Sunday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida’s largest testing site at the Orange County Convention Center will officially close by 5 p.m. Sunday after serving Central Floridians and visitors since the last week of March of 2020. According to Mike Jachles, spokesperson for the Florida Division of Emergency the site had...
Orlando, FLPosted by
WDBO

Orange County deputies looking for missing girl in Orlando

Orlando, FLa. — Orange County deputies say they are looking for a missing 12 year old girl in Orlando. On May 10th, Mia Daniel Caggiano was reportedly last seen leaving the Motel 6 at 5300 Adanson Street. According to the missing childs report, Mia is a frequent runaway and may be either living on the streets or staying with friends in the area.
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

Hunter's Creek community fighting planned Brightline route

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A high-speed train could soon be yards from Hunter's Creek homes. On Thursday, Brightline proposed a plan to extend its railway connecting Miami to Orlando International Airport (OIA) at a scheduled Central Florida Expressway meeting in Orange County. In the plan, Brightline hopes to connect two of the largest and most congested markets in the nation.
Orange County, FLocfl.net

LYNX and Orange County Government Announce FREE ACCESS LYNX Rides for Qualified Seniors to the County COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

Orange County, Fla. – With the Orange County Convention Center’s COVID-19 vaccination site and the FEMA vaccination site at Valencia’s West Campus closing soon, LYNX and Orange County Government are announcing free round-trip rides for vulnerable individuals 60 and older who cannot drive to the existing County sites. ACCESS LYNX...
Florida Statewdwinfo.com

Orange County (FL) Mayor Lifts Outdoor Mask Mandate for Everyone

In a public briefing Friday afternoon, Orange County Florida Mayor, Jerry Demings announced the lifting of the mask mandate while outdoors for all people regardless of vaccination status. This comes after 50% of Orange County residents, ages 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine according to the Florida Department of Health in Orange County. Demings reminded the public that they still needed to remain prudent in taking precautions for preventing COVID and that social distancing of three feet is still a guideline.