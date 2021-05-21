newsbreak-logo
Art show to honor life of Anna Hough

By STEVE SMITH • SSMITH@LACLEDERECORD.COM
Laclede Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local teacher and artist will be remembered with an art show beginning next week at the Lebanon Art Guild. Anna Hough passed away in March and her family is donating the proceeds from the sale of her remaining paintings to the Lebanon Art Guild and the Laclede Literacy Council. She lived in the Lebanon area most of her life. One of her daughters, Lee Mooney, said that Mrs. Hough did not come to painting until late in life, “but she always had the talent.” “She had noted in her diary that her high school teachers encouraged her art talent,” she said. “ For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

