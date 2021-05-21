newsbreak-logo
Markets

U Network Reaches Market Cap of $4.28 Million (UUU)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, U Network has traded down 51% against the US dollar. One U Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and $883,489.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

