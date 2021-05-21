CyberVein Market Capitalization Tops $51.39 Million (CVT)
CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. One CyberVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $51.39 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 52.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.www.modernreaders.com