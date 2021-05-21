CyberVein Market Capitalization Tops $51.39 Million (CVT)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for about $265.11 or 0.00754430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $40.68 billion and approximately $5.37 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 52.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.