CyberVein Market Capitalization Tops $51.39 Million (CVT)

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. One CyberVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $51.39 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 52.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

www.modernreaders.com
