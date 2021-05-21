China earthquakes: 2 strong temblors shake regions, killing 1

Several interplate seismic events, such as short-term slow slip events (S-SSEs) and low-frequency earthquakes (LFEs), have been identified in the Ryukyu Trench, southwestern Japan. As one of the specific characteristics of this seismicity, the depths at which S-SSEs occur at the plate interface beneath Okinawa Island are approximately 5–10 km shallower than those beneath the Yaeyama Islands. To elucidate the cause of this difference in depth, we constructed a three-dimensional, Cartesian thermomechanical subduction model and applied the subduction history of the Philippine Sea (PHS) plate in the model region. As a result, the interplate temperatures at which S-SSEs take place were estimated to range from 350 to 450 °C beneath Okinawa Island and from 500 to 600 °C beneath the Yaeyama Islands. The former temperature range is consistent with previous thermal modelling studies for the occurrence of slow earthquakes, but the latter temperature range is by approximately 150 °C higher than the former. Therefore, explaining how the depth difference in S-SSEs could be caused from the aspect of only the thermal regime is difficult. Using phase diagrams for hydrous minerals in the oceanic crust and mantle wedge, we also estimated the water content distribution on and above the plate interface of the PHS plate. Near the S-SSE fault planes, almost the same amount of dehydration associated with phase transformations of hydrous minerals from blueschist to amphibolite and from amphibolite to amphibole eclogite within the oceanic crust were inferred along Okinawa Island and the Yaeyama Islands, respectively. On the other hand, the phase transformations within the mantle wedge were inferred only beneath the Yaeyama Islands, whereas no specific phase transformation was inferred beneath Okinawa Island around the S-SSE occurrence region. Therefore, we conclude that dehydrated fluid derived from the oceanic crust at the plate interface would play a key role in the occurrence of S-SSEs.