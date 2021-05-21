newsbreak-logo
China earthquakes: 2 strong temblors shake regions, killing 1

By AP Staff
fox10phoenix.com
 5 days ago

BEIJING (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey says a second earthquake has hit China. A 7.3-magnitude quake hit Southern Qinghai, China early Saturday. The quake was centered about 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep in central China, about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) north of an earlier quake. USGS geophysicist Jonathan Tytell...

