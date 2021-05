Losing weight can be tough. And so, when you hear that rubbing Albolene cream on your skin could aid in your efforts, you might be all in. And that's understandable. But here's a reality check: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. In other words, don't try the Albolene challenge for weight loss. Using Albolene cream to lose weight does not work, and what's more, it may lead to a dangerous electrolyte imbalance.