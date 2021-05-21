newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Leonardo DiCaprio Leads $43 Million Pledge to Restore Galapagos Islands

By Maxwell Rabb
thebeet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeonardo DiCaprio is campaigning to revive the Galapagos Islands, hoping to rewild the environmentally destroyed islands. The Oscar award-winning actor is leading a $43 million pledge that will tackle the environmental damages on the island chain, partnering with conservation groups including the Galapagos National Park Directorate and Island Conservation. DiCaprio plans to engage with the local community to properly assess how to help restore the islands.

thebeet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floreana Island#Galapagos Islands#Climate Pledge#Species Conservation#Ecosystems#Rewild#Guardian#Island Conservation#Conservation Groups#Indigenous Peoples#Scientists#Climate Change#Earth#Archipelagos#Latin America#Iguanas#Snails#Government Agencies#Wild Claims#Harm Communities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviestheubj.com

Killers Of The Flower Moon First Look Unveiled By Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio took to Instagram to uncover the Killers Of The Flower Moon first look. The image incorporates the lead Killers Of The Flower Moon cast part, Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart, who is one of the central protagonists in the film. Nearby DiCaprio’s Burkhart, one can see Lily Gladstone’s character Mollie Burkhart, a woman from the Osage Nation in Oklahoma in the picture. In the picture, DiCaprio’s character looks concerned while Gladstone’s Mollie looks at him.
Celebritiesamlu.com

Leonardo DiCaprio Buys Detail-Rich Spanish Eclectic in L.A. for Above-Ask $7.1M

A few weeks ago, actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson found a buyer for his detail-packed 1920s Spanish Eclectic in Los Feliz. The property had been listed—briefly—at $6.995 million early in the spring before moving into pending status. The selling price has been recorded at $7.11 million, a nice little surprise for Ferguson. The buyer was none other than actor Leonardo DiCaprio, an active buyer and seller of Los Angeles residential real estate with a keen eye for cachet. According to The New York Post, he had also purchased a Spanish-style home for his father back in 2018 for $4.9 million.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Mads Mikkelsen offers his thoughts on Leonardo DiCaprio’s Another Round remake

Last month, it was reported that an English-language remake of the award-winning Another Round is in the works after Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson’s Appian Way, Endeavor Content, and Brad Weston’s Makeready all acquired the rights to the film. Now, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the star of the...
CelebritiesInman.com

Leonardo DiCaprio buys $7.1M house for his mom

Leonardo DiCaprio has proven to be the ultimate mama’s boy. The iconic actor from “Titanic” and “Wolf of Wall Street” just shelled out $7.1 million to buy a Los Feliz mansion for his mother. The Spanish Colonial-style mansion that 46-year-old DiCaprio bought for his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, had belonged to...
Celebritiesreadingchronicle.co.uk

Leonardo DiCaprio 'unrecognisable' tweet mocked by Reading museum

Leonardo DiCaprio has bizarrely been compared to a sheep by the Museum of English Rural Life (MERL) on social media. has made a tongue-in-cheek joke after a photo of Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s new film saw the actor deemed ‘unrecognisable’. The main picture in question shows Leo, 46, and...
CelebritiesNo Film School

How Leonardo DiCaprio Was Almost In 'Primal Fear'

Just about every actor, no matter how famous they may become, has that one person they feel like they always used to lose roles to when they were first starting. Or, in the case of Ed Norton, the actor who got them roles by turning projects down. In an interview with Yahoo, Norton revealed how the cast of Primal Fear came together—and how Leonardo DiCaprio was the original choice to play Aaron Stampler.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Leonardo DiCaprio: 10 best films, ranked

It's not hyperbole to say Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the finest actors of our generation.The American star made his film debut in 1993 (for pub quiz aficionados, in Critters 3) and enjoyed a variety of roles (This Boy's Life, The Basketball Diaries) in the following years. If Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet (1996)made him a teen pin-up, his brooding face Blu-Tacked to teenagers’ bedroom walls across America, it was his lead role opposite Kate Winslet in Titanic that made him a global household name. He's remained a box office titan ever since. From Sam Mendes and Christopher Nolan...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Camila Morrone Shows Rare Show of Support for Leonardo DiCaprio as His Next Role Takes Shape

Once upon a time... on Instagram, Camila Morrone finally showed a little PDA. The model, 23, discreetly sent some love to her boyfriend of about three and a half years, Leonardo DiCaprio, on her Instagram Story this week. Keeping true to their private romance, Camila didn't utter a word or even write a caption, while still subtly showing her support for the Oscar winner's legendary acting career.
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Universal Hilariously Mocks Leonardo DiCaprio Meme on Twitter

If you have ever seen Universal’s Twitter account, whether it be for Universal Orlando Resort or Universal Studios Hollywood, you know that the content they produce is always cheeky, and relevant to what is going on in mainstream media. We recently reported on how Universal Orlando called out a TikToker...
InternetCharlotteObserver.com

Where’s Leo? Internet turns ‘unrecognizable’ DiCaprio photo into amusing meme

After decades of hit movies and multiple awards, Leonardo DiCaprio probably has one of the best-known faces in Hollywood. Tell that to the New York Post. On Monday, the publication tweeted out a story about the A-list actor with a photo of him from the set of his next film for director Martin Scorsese, calling DiCaprio "unrecognizable."
Lifestylemanofmany.com

The Standard, the Hotel Chain Backed By Leonardo DiCaprio is Coming to Melbourne in 2023

It’s one of the fastest-growing boutique hotel chains in the world, backed by Hollywood elites like Leonardo DiCaprio and Benicio Del Toro, but for the first time ever, The Standard is coming to Australia. Private Melbourne developer DealCorp has announced a new partnership that will see the global sensation make its debut in Fitzroy, fittingly one of the country’s most boujee suburbs.
Charles DarwinBBC

Galapagos Islands: Erosion fells Darwin's Arch

A famous rock formation off the Galapagos Islands known as Darwin's Arch has collapsed. The Ecuadoran Ministry of Environment said it was due to "natural erosion". "The collapse of Darwin's Arch, the attractive natural bridge found less than a kilometre from the main area of Darwin Island, was reported," the ministry said.
Traveldeeperblue.com

Check Out This Upcoming Luxury Tour of the Galapagos Islands

Forget everything you think that you know about the Ecuadorian archipelago; there’s a new, island-hopping tour that allows you to experience “a different Galapagos, away from the crowds.”. With the “Galapagos Island Hopping Tour,” you can now visit one of the world’s most biodiverse countries with a 7-day trip that...
Wildlifepakistanchristian.tv

An extinct tortoise has made a comeback in the Galapagos Islands

The researchers confirmed that the female turtle found on an expedition to the Galapagos Archipelago in 2019 belongs to the species Chelonoidis phantasticus. “We thought it became extinct for more than 100 years, but now we have confirmed its existence,” Ecuadorian Environment Minister Gustavo Marek said of the tortoise. Turtle...