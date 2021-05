With college football's 2021 National Signing Day now over, rumors are beginning to fly in terms of visits, and commitments for the 2022 class and beyond. Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns recruiting momentum is hitting full-force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Sarkisian is building in Austin.