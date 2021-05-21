newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

TOTALLY NOT FAKE NEWS: Moving Towards Real Football

By Battle Red Blog
chatsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – With the draft a distant memory, and free agent signings mostly down to a trickle, the team can move on to the real action on the field (although with the itchy trigger claws of Nick Caserio, you can never say never with the Texans). “Please, for all that is holy, no more, please!!!” begged a Texans staffer. “I am so, so, so tired of trying to look up obscure tackling stats and DMV pictures for all of these guys Nick keeps signing. I swear to Easterby, if we sign just one more…one more [Easterby] linebacker, I will go so postal on this place…”

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Football#American Football#Texans#Easterby#Eh#Dmv Pictures#Free Agent Signings#Houston#Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Totally Not Fake News: Post Draft Actions

HOUSTON – With the pageantry and glory of the draft now a distant memory, the Texans now look to move on to the future, and the inexorable march towards the start of the various mini-camps, team meetings and the dawn of preseason. “Now we can get to work” exclaimed David...
College Sportssicem365.com

Mack Rhoades: It is trending towards 100% attendance for football

Baylor Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades discusses Nicki Collen's first hire, a potential home and home series with Air Force, and more. To continue reading, you must be a SicEm365 Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated...
NFLchatsports.com

Najee Harris Well Worth The Early Pick In Your Fantasy League

With the 24th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Najee Harris, the running back out of Alabama. Harris was nearly the consensus top RB prospect in this year’s draft class across the board, being regarded as the big, powerful feature back the Steelers haven’t had since Le’Veon Bell decided to hold out before the 2018 season.
NFLchatsports.com

Cleveland Browns and downtown Cleveland have a new vision for the future

Apr 28, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A general overall view of FirstEnergy Stadium. The stadium is the home of the Cleveland Browns and the site of the 2021 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports. Cleveland Browns fans, can you just imagine not having to walk down to First...
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles 2021 NFL Draft class lands them on a unique list

Philadelphia Eagles, Swoop (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Philadelphia Eagles/Getty Images) At the time of this story being written and published, May is nearing its end and June is almost here. For most Philadelphia Eagles fans, the NFL Draft seemed like it took forever to arrive, and as quickly as it did, it was over. Dare we say that it hasn’t even been a month since the selection meeting ended but it feels like it was three months ago?
NFLPosted by
FanSided

After visiting Vikings, free-agent CB doesn’t sound very happy

Free-agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland recently took to Twitter to express some frustrations shortly after he met with the Minnesota Vikings. For the Minnesota Vikings, the majority of their 2021 roster appears to be set. But the Vikings could possibly look to add another veteran free agent in the near future when they get another $7.9 million added to their cap space at the beginning of June.
NFLMother Jones

Colin Kaepernick Forced to Live Off His Side Hustles—Unlike Tim Tebow

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Colin Kaepernick appears to be a man with many jobs, just not the one he desperately wants. If for some strange reason you’re following the...
NFLBattle Red Blog

Totally Not Fake News: Post Draft Actions

HOUSTON – With the pageantry and glory of the draft now a distant memory, the Texans now look to move on to the future, and the inexorable march towards the start of the various mini-camps, team meetings and the dawn of preseason. “Now we can get to work” exclaimed David...