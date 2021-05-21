TOTALLY NOT FAKE NEWS: Moving Towards Real Football

HOUSTON – With the draft a distant memory, and free agent signings mostly down to a trickle, the team can move on to the real action on the field (although with the itchy trigger claws of Nick Caserio, you can never say never with the Texans). “Please, for all that is holy, no more, please!!!” begged a Texans staffer. “I am so, so, so tired of trying to look up obscure tackling stats and DMV pictures for all of these guys Nick keeps signing. I swear to Easterby, if we sign just one more…one more [Easterby] linebacker, I will go so postal on this place…”