Elmwood Park, NJ

Fugitive Wanted For Punching, Pistol-Whipping Woman Surrenders To Elmwood Park Police

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
Nasir Clark Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

A manhunt ended when a Paterson man wanted for punching and pistol-whipping a woman surrendered to Elmwood Park police.

Nasir Clark, 21, had been released by a judge hours after Paramus police arrested him last November with a stolen stun gun.

He’s also awaiting trial on attempted murder charges for a Paterson drive-by shooting in early 2020.

Clark was in a car with the Elmwood Park on River Drive around 8 p.m. April 8 when he punched her several times in the face, Detective Sgt. William Woods said Friday.

He then pointed a pistol at her while making threats, then hit her in the head with it, Woods said.

The woman tried to flee, but Clark grabbed her by the hair and pulled her back in, the sergeant said.

He finally parked in a lot near Gilbert and Speidel avenues, where the assault continued, he said.

Later that night, detectives obtained a warrant charging Clark with aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

Clark surrendered to police at headquarters on Thursday and was taken to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

No weapon was recovered, Woods said.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

